World

Russia: Sweden’s NATO application will ‘inflict considerable damage’ on European security

2 days ago
Russia’s overseas ministry warned this week that Sweden’s plans to use for NATO membership “would do considerable injury to the security of Northern Europe and Europe as an entire.”

The remarks come as Moscow continues its bloody offensive in Ukraine, which Sweden – and its neighbor Finland, which shares a border with Russia – is on excessive alert.

Russia’s overseas ministry mentioned in an announcement that “Sweden’s accession to NATO would do considerable injury to the security of northern Europe and Europe as an entire.” “On this context, the Russian Federation should take each navy, technical and different countermeasures to counter its nationwide security threats.”

Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Lind poses for photographers as she signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Foreign Ministry in Stockholm on Tuesday, May 17.

Swedish Overseas Minister Anne Lind poses for photographers as she indicators Sweden’s application for NATO membership on the Overseas Ministry in Stockholm on Tuesday, Might 17.
(Henrik Montgomery / TT Information Company by way of AP)

The remainder of the Ukrainian troops have been evacuated from the Mariupol metal plant, Zelensky says.

“On this regard, a lot will rely on the particular circumstances of Sweden’s unification within the North Atlantic Alliance, together with the attainable deployment of the strike system of this navy bloc on its territory,” the assertion continued.

“In any case, NATO membership will not enhance Sweden’s security simply because nobody is threatening the nation,” it added. “Nonetheless, it will actually result in the lack of its sovereignty in overseas coverage selections.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing a meeting of leaders of the Joint Security Agreement Organization at the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday, May 16.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing a gathering of leaders of the Joint Security Settlement Group on the Kremlin in Moscow on Monday, Might 16.
(Pool photograph by Alexander Nemenov / AP)

“For our half, we’re satisfied that this selection of politicians at present in energy in Sweden doesn’t serve the long-term pursuits of the Swedish individuals,” the assertion concluded.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson, right, and moderate party leader Wolf Christensen give a news conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, May 16.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson, proper, and average get together chief Wolf Christensen give a information convention in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Might 16.
(Henrik Montgomery / TT Information Company by way of AP)

On Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson mentioned, “We will inform NATO that we wish to be a member of the alliance.”

“Sweden wants a proper security assure that brings NATO membership,” he mentioned in a speech to lawmakers.

