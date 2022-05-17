Russia: Sweden’s NATO application will ‘inflict considerable damage’ on European security

Russia: Sweden’s NATO application will ‘inflict considerable injury’ on European security



Russia’s overseas ministry warned this week that Sweden’s plans to use for NATO membership “would do considerable injury to the security of Northern Europe and Europe as an entire.”

The remarks come as Moscow continues its bloody offensive in Ukraine, which Sweden – and its neighbor Finland, which shares a border with Russia – is on excessive alert.

Russia’s overseas ministry mentioned in an announcement that “Sweden’s accession to NATO would do considerable injury to the security of northern Europe and Europe as an entire.” “On this context, the Russian Federation should take each navy, technical and different countermeasures to counter its nationwide security threats.”

The remainder of the Ukrainian troops have been evacuated from the Mariupol metal plant, Zelensky says.

“On this regard, a lot will rely on the particular circumstances of Sweden’s unification within the North Atlantic Alliance, together with the attainable deployment of the strike system of this navy bloc on its territory,” the assertion continued.

“In any case, NATO membership will not enhance Sweden’s security simply because nobody is threatening the nation,” it added. “Nonetheless, it will actually result in the lack of its sovereignty in overseas coverage selections.”

“For our half, we’re satisfied that this selection of politicians at present in energy in Sweden doesn’t serve the long-term pursuits of the Swedish individuals,” the assertion concluded.

On Monday, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Anderson mentioned, “We will inform NATO that we wish to be a member of the alliance.”

“Sweden wants a proper security assure that brings NATO membership,” he mentioned in a speech to lawmakers.