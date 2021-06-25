Russia threatens Britain on the issue of Black Sea, will blow up the warship if it snows for the second time

Black Sea: Russia has warned Britain about the violation of the border area in the Black Sea. The Russian government has told the UK government that if provocative action is taken, they will bomb the warship.

New Delhi. Tension between Russia and Britain has reached its peak over the uninformed entry into the Black Sea and the border dispute. In the latest case, Russia has issued a strict warning regarding the entry of Britain’s warship in the Black Sea. Russia has warned Britain that if Britain’s warship again provokes action in the Black Sea, it will destroy the warship with a bomb.

Read More: Russian fighter jet in front of US Navy plane, major accident averted

UK to comply with international laws

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Rybekov said that we appeal to Britain and demand that Britain follow international laws. The Russian Foreign Minister said that if Britain does not do this, then we can bomb. Russia alleged that Britain deliberately wanted to annoy Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British Ambassador to Moscow in this regard and expressed its displeasure. Apart from this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that this is a deliberate action.

Our warship was in the border area in Ukraine – Johnson

On the other hand, Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has responded to Russia in the same manner on this issue, saying that Britain’s warship is fully complying with international laws. Britain said that this area falls in Ukraine and anyone has the right to go from here. Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said there had been no firing on his warship. At the same time, Defense Minister Ben Wallace has alleged that Russian aircraft are hovering over our warship. This behavior of Russia is irresponsible.

Russia accused the British warship of this

Recently Russia claimed that Britain’s destroyer warship was entering its territory in the Kalasagar. Firing was done and bombs were thrown to stop him. A video is also going viral in which the Russian Coast Guard is heard threatening to shoot if they do not move.

Read More: Russian and US planes survived a collision on the Black Sea

Web Title: Russia threatens Britain on Black Sea, if it snows for second time will blow up warship with a bomb