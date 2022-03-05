Russia ties possible Iran nuclear deal revival to Ukraine sanctions



The Russian government is linking an attempt to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the Kremlin’s ongoing international sanctions against the Kremlin for invading Ukraine – casting doubt on possible cautionary talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the Russians want assurances that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its aggression will not affect its trade relations with Iran’s rulers.

“We must ensure that these sanctions do not in any way affect the trade, economic and investment relations within Iran’s nuclear program,” Lavrov said.

“We want a written guarantee … that the current process that the United States has begun will not in any way infringe on our right to free and full trade, economic and investment cooperation, and military-technical cooperation with the Islamic State,” he said. In the Wall Street Journal.

The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been under discussion in Vienna for weeks as part of efforts to bring the United States and Iran back.

However, the diplomat noted that any deal involving countries such as Iran, Russia, China and the United States could always be unveiled – while a Western diplomat told the Journal on Saturday that such a claim from Russia could cast doubt on the deal.

The JCPOA sets limits on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for a significant rollback of international sanctions. The deal did little to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions – including the sunset clause of sanctions – and the Trump administration withdrew the United States from the deal.

Iran finally withdrew from the deal after the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions as part of its maximum pressure campaign, and Tehran has been boosting its prosperity ever since.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said this week that it believed Iran had significantly increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, but was unable to verify the exact size of the stockpile due to restrictions imposed on inspectors by the government.

On Saturday, Iranian officials suggested that after the head of the organization visited Tehran to help close the deal, it had reached an agreement to provide the IAEA with documents about its program.

“It’s hard to believe or imagine such a significant return to such a comprehensive deal [JCPOA] It would be possible if the agency and Iran did not look at how to address these important security issues, “said IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi in Tehran.

With Russia’s involvement in the deal, it raises the possibility of financial benefits for Moscow in a new deal, such as funding for Iran’s uranium acquisition. Speaking to Gadget Clock on Friday, the diplomat said the West would find a way to enable the deal and said the concerns were “not something that cannot be overcome.”

