Russia to mobilize 60,000 reservists as it sets its sights on eastern Ukraine: senior defense official

Russia is stepping up its war efforts in eastern Ukraine, and a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday that Moscow could deploy 60,000 troops to join the war.

The official said the Pentagon had seen “indications” that Russia was seeking to launch a “mobilization phase” because it was reorganizing Russian and Belarusian troops.

Moscow said last week that, in good faith, it would withdraw troops from the area around the capital, Kyiv, and the northern city of Chernihiv.

The United States and NATO have warned that this is not a withdrawal, but a tactic to allow Russia to re-supply its depleted troops and focus on a “major offensive” in the eastern Donbass region.

But a senior U.S. defense official added that there were no “indications of a new strengthening.”

The official said the U.S. does not see strong evidence that troops that could be deployed to replenish Russian troops would be “fully trained, fully armed” or even “fully prepared” to enter the war.

It is unclear how many Russian troops have been killed since the war began more than six weeks ago, but Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Sky News on Thursday that Moscow had seen “significant damage.” [its] Soldiers. ”

Peskov did not provide a figure for the number of Russian casualties, but the Kremlin kept the number close to 1,350 at the end of March.

A NATO official said the number was probably closer to 7,000 to 15,000 deaths. Ukraine’s armed forces said this week that the number of casualties among Russian troops was high 18,000, Although these statistics have not been verified.

Despite seemingly massive casualties over the weeks, senior US officials say Russia is believed to have maintained 80-85% of its combat power since the start of the war.

“We believe that they have not been able to solve all their logistical and sustainable problems,” the official told reporters, adding that these logistical problems existed inside and outside the borders of Ukraine. “So we feel that they will probably not be able to strengthen the eastern part of the country at any great speed.”

However, a senior defense official added that US authorities were expecting a Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine to be a “brutal fight.”

“It will be a knife fight. It can be very bloody and very ugly,” the official warned. “The Russians are limiting their geographical targets, and they still have a lot of fighting power.”

U.S. and NATO security officials have warned that the war in Ukraine could last months, if not years.