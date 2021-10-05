Russia to send film crew to space: timing and livestream details

First dog to go into space. First man and woman. Now Russia is about to achieve another spaceflight ahead of the United States: Beating Hollywood to Orbit.

A Russian actress, a director and their professional Russian astronaut guide are set to launch on a Russian rocket to the International Space Station on Tuesday morning. Their mission is to shoot scenes from the first feature-length film in space. While cinematic scenes in space have long been portrayed on the big screen using sound stages and advanced computer graphics, never before had a full-length film been shot and directed in space.

When is the launch and how can I watch it?

The Soyuz rocket, the flagship of Russia’s space program, is scheduled for liftoff at 4:55 a.m. Eastern Time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The MS-19 spacecraft carrying the three-person crew is expected to dock with the space station at 8:12 a.m., about three hours later

NASA, which manages the space station in partnership with Russia, will begin streaming the launch at 4:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Another livestream for the spacecraft’s docking will begin at 7:30 a.m.