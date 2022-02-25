Russia-Ukraine: Anti-war protests continue in Moscow, St Petersburg, prominent Russian celebrities join



Protests continued in Russia on the second day of Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, with prominent Russians joining major cities across the country.

Russian authorities arrested more than 1,700 people on Thursday as citizens took to the streets in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other major cities to condemn the Ukrainian attack and demand an end to hostilities, according to OVD Info, an independent political watchdog.

But if Putin’s plan to stop the protests and prevent them from popping up further, he has failed miserably: new protests began on Friday, with Russians leading the entertainment and business community taking great personal and financial risks. Another 150 people were arrested on Friday.

The video, posted on social media, shows anti-war protests Continued in St. Petersburg Despite the crackdown by Russian police the day before.

Hundreds Turned into Tbilisi And stood outside the government building to demand an end to the war.

According to Al Jazeera, protests continued in Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk.

Evan Argant, host of the state-run Channel One’s popular talk show, posted a black square in an Instagram ad, “Fear and pain. Not for war.” Her show has not aired since her post, and the channel claims it was a scheduling issue when reports indicate she has been blacklisted, The Guardian reports.

Rapper Oxxxymiron canceled six sold-out Moscow and St. Petersburg shows, saying, “I can’t entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine.

Even the daughter of Oligarch and Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has spoken, posting on Instagram that “the biggest and most successful lie of the Kremlin propaganda is that most Russians have sided with Putin.” The daughter of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also posted “No to War” on Instagram.