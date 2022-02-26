Russia Ukraine Conflict Conflict Resolution in UNSC: 11 votes against Russia, three countries including India-China abstain from voting Russia Ukraine Conflict: Know why India abstain from UN vote on Ukraine Invasion – Russia Ukraine Conflict in UNSC Resolution: Russia 11 votes against, three countries including India and China stayed away from voting

This resolution was introduced by the US in the Security Council. India said talks were the “only way” to resolve differences.

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Amid military counterattacks in Russia and Ukraine, a condemnation motion was brought in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on this issue. On Friday, 11 votes were cast against Russia in this resolution, while three countries, including India and China, abstained from voting.

Voting on this resolution in the United Nations was delayed by two hours. The US and Albania, the co-sponsors of the resolution, have been trying to bring together hesitant countries to garner support for it. China’s decision to stay away from it instead of using the veto with its ally is being seen as a diplomatic achievement.

The 15-member Security Council voted on the draft resolution presented on Friday afternoon (at the time there). It was co-proposed by a “cross-regional” group of 67 UN member states, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy. Altogether 11 countries voted in favor of the resolution, including Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, the UK and the US. But India, China and the United Arab Emirates stayed away from voting.

In fact, in this resolution presented by America, Russia’s ‘aggressive behavior’ was condemned. Simultaneously, a demand was raised for the ‘immediate and unconditional’ withdrawal of forces from Ukraine. However, the resolution could not be passed in the Security Council, as it was vetoed by Russia, a permanent member of the Council.

The US and its supporters knew the proposal would fail but argued that it would isolate Russia internationally. The failure of this resolution has cleared the way for supporters to demand an early vote on a similar resolution in the United Nations General Assembly. Let us tell you that there is no provision of veto in the 193-member General Assembly. It is not yet decided when the voting will take place.

Dialogue is the only way to resolve differences as stated by India. At the same time, India expressed ‘sorry’ and said that the path of diplomacy was abandoned. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti, representing India on the vote, said, “India is deeply disturbed by the recent developments in Ukraine. We appeal that all efforts should be towards an immediate end to the violence and enmity.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield told her Russian counterpart, “You can veto this proposal, but you can’t veto our voice.” You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto principles. You cannot veto the people of Ukraine.

Brazil’s ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said his government was “very concerned” about Russia’s military action. “The limit has been crossed and this council cannot remain silent,” he said.