World

Russia Ukraine Conflict Conflict Resolution in UNSC: 11 votes against Russia, three countries including India-China abstain from voting Russia Ukraine Conflict: Know why India abstain from UN vote on Ukraine Invasion – Russia Ukraine Conflict in UNSC Resolution: Russia 11 votes against, three countries including India and China stayed away from voting

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia Ukraine Conflict Conflict Resolution in UNSC: 11 votes against Russia, three countries including India-China abstain from voting Russia Ukraine Conflict: Know why India abstain from UN vote on Ukraine Invasion – Russia Ukraine Conflict in UNSC Resolution: Russia 11 votes against, three countries including India and China stayed away from voting
Written by admin
Russia Ukraine Conflict Conflict Resolution in UNSC: 11 votes against Russia, three countries including India-China abstain from voting Russia Ukraine Conflict: Know why India abstain from UN vote on Ukraine Invasion – Russia Ukraine Conflict in UNSC Resolution: Russia 11 votes against, three countries including India and China stayed away from voting

Russia Ukraine Conflict Conflict Resolution in UNSC: 11 votes against Russia, three countries including India-China abstain from voting Russia Ukraine Conflict: Know why India abstain from UN vote on Ukraine Invasion – Russia Ukraine Conflict in UNSC Resolution: Russia 11 votes against, three countries including India and China stayed away from voting

Russia Ukraine Conflict Conflict Resolution in UNSC: 11 votes against Russia, three countries including India-China abstain from voting Russia Ukraine Conflict: Know why India abstain from UN vote on Ukraine Invasion – Russia Ukraine Conflict in UNSC Resolution: Russia 11 votes against, three countries including India and China stayed away from voting

This resolution was introduced by the US in the Security Council. India said talks were the “only way” to resolve differences.

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Amid military counterattacks in Russia and Ukraine, a condemnation motion was brought in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on this issue. On Friday, 11 votes were cast against Russia in this resolution, while three countries, including India and China, abstained from voting.

Voting on this resolution in the United Nations was delayed by two hours. The US and Albania, the co-sponsors of the resolution, have been trying to bring together hesitant countries to garner support for it. China’s decision to stay away from it instead of using the veto with its ally is being seen as a diplomatic achievement.

The 15-member Security Council voted on the draft resolution presented on Friday afternoon (at the time there). It was co-proposed by a “cross-regional” group of 67 UN member states, including Australia, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Italy. Altogether 11 countries voted in favor of the resolution, including Albania, Brazil, France, Gabon, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, the UK and the US. But India, China and the United Arab Emirates stayed away from voting.

In fact, in this resolution presented by America, Russia’s ‘aggressive behavior’ was condemned. Simultaneously, a demand was raised for the ‘immediate and unconditional’ withdrawal of forces from Ukraine. However, the resolution could not be passed in the Security Council, as it was vetoed by Russia, a permanent member of the Council.

READ Also  China is also searching for the American ship that fell in the South China Sea, know why Jinping's army is helping the enemy country

Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Get the latest updates here

The US and its supporters knew the proposal would fail but argued that it would isolate Russia internationally. The failure of this resolution has cleared the way for supporters to demand an early vote on a similar resolution in the United Nations General Assembly. Let us tell you that there is no provision of veto in the 193-member General Assembly. It is not yet decided when the voting will take place.

Dialogue is the only way to resolve differences as stated by India. At the same time, India expressed ‘sorry’ and said that the path of diplomacy was abandoned. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti, representing India on the vote, said, “India is deeply disturbed by the recent developments in Ukraine. We appeal that all efforts should be towards an immediate end to the violence and enmity.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield told her Russian counterpart, “You can veto this proposal, but you can’t veto our voice.” You cannot veto the truth. You cannot veto principles. You cannot veto the people of Ukraine.

Brazil’s ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho said his government was “very concerned” about Russia’s military action. “The limit has been crossed and this council cannot remain silent,” he said.


#Russia #Ukraine #Conflict #Conflict #Resolution #UNSC #votes #Russia #countries #including #IndiaChina #abstain #voting #Russia #Ukraine #Conflict #India #abstain #vote #Ukraine #Invasion #Russia #Ukraine #Conflict #UNSC #Resolution #Russia #votes #countries #including #India #China #stayed #voting

READ Also  Israeli Experts Approve Vaccinations for Children Ages 5 to 11
Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment