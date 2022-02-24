Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy



Just a weak world economy that was not needed – a conflict that accelerates inflation, pushes markets and poses a problem for everyone from European consumers to indebted Chinese developers and African families facing food inflation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions from the West may not be another global recession. The two countries together account for less than 2% of the world’s gross domestic product. And while many regional economies have remained in shambles, the epidemic has returned quickly.

Yet the conflict threatens serious economic damage to some countries and industries – damage that could cause suffering for millions of people. Russia is the world’s third largest producer of petroleum and a major exporter of natural gas. Ukrainian farms feed millions of people around the world. And financial markets are in a precarious position as central banks prepare to raise interest rates to counter years of easy-money policies and to fight the resurgence of inflation. These higher rates will probably slow down spending and increase the risk of another recession.

“I wouldn’t be confused just by calculating the GDP ratio … especially at a time when commodity prices are already high, inflation is already high,” said Elena Rybakova, deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, a trade group bank. , Where the world economy is. “

Russia’s attack could slow Europe’s economic recovery already sent advanced fuel prices. Europe, an energy importer, receives about 40% of its natural gas from Russia. A cutoff on that energy source could slow down the continent’s economy. Higher natural gas prices have already led to higher household utility bills for natural-gas heat and gas-generated electricity, which has reduced consumer costs.

“Gas prices in Europe are already hitting families and consumers, especially low-income families,” said Adam Tuz, director of the European Institute at Columbia University, whose history of the financial crisis of the last decade of 2018, “crashed,” explored tensions over Ukraine.

Oliver Rakou and Mateus Urban of Oxford Economics said in a research note that “growing tensions have laid two foundations for the recovery of expected growth this year – the return of consumer spending and an increase in industrial activity – at greater risk.”

The price of natural gas, which tends to rise on the news of the crisis, is almost four times what it was at the beginning of 2021. Russia has sold less gas than usual in the short-term spot market, and the Kremlin has expressed concern that it is using gas to pressure it to approve its Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The pipeline has now been frozen due to sanctions imposed by the German government.

A mild winter and an oversupply of liquefied natural gas from the United States have helped reduce some of Europe’s push for potential Russian gas losses. Analysts say Russia has no interest in cutting off gas completely, which would mean a sharp loss of revenue.

Threats to farms in eastern Ukraine and exports through the Black Sea ports could reduce wheat supplies at a time when global food prices are at their highest level since 2011 and some countries are suffering from a food crisis.

Ukraine is the world’s fifth-largest wheat exporter, agricultural analyst Alex Smith wrote in Foreign Policy Journal last month, and many of its wheat-dependent countries have “already faced food insecurity due to ongoing political instability or direct violence.” For example, Yemen imports 22% of its wheat from Ukraine, Libya about 43%, Lebanon about half.

Rising fuel and food prices will exacerbate the inflationary pressures that policymakers and central banks are fighting to ease. According to Capital Economics, a worsening escalation of sanctions and sanctions could push oil prices up to 140 140 a barrel – international Brent crude rose above 100 100 on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine – and forced natural gas prices to rise.

This combination would add a big 2 percentage points to the annual inflation in the richest countries of the world, Capital Economics estimates. In the United States, the world’s largest economy, consumer inflation jumped 7.5% last month compared to 12 months ago, the highest annual growth since 1982.

As inflation continues to heat up, central banks may have less leeway – or trends – to rally to stimulus if the economy stagnates in the face of Ukraine’s military conflict.

Jonathan Petersen, in Capital Economics, said: “The current context of inflation indicates that policymakers have less flexibility than they did in the past to respond to the recession or depreciation of assets in real activity.”

Indeed, stocks declined in anticipation of higher rates and a possible recession. Market standards in Europe and Asia fell 4% on Thursday, with Wall Street futures lagging behind by an unusually wide daily margin of 2.5%.

In the face of geopolitical concerns, Michael Taylor, managing director of Moody’s Investor Services, warned that investors could flee to treasury and other ultra-safe investments, leading to increased relative credit costs for risky businesses.

“Chinese property developers are particularly at risk because they are trying to roll out large amounts of foreign debt this year,” Taylor said.

Financial markets could become more chaotic if the United States continues to call itself a “nuclear alternative”: excluding Russia from the SWIFT payment network, a messaging service that links thousands of banks and allows them to transfer payments around the world.

Such a move would isolate Russia and prevent the transfer of profits from energy production, which accounts for more than 40% of the country’s revenue. But excluding Russia from international funding could also backfire, hurting US and European companies doing business with Russian companies.

“As much as there is risk for Russia, there is also risk for global money,” said Rybakova of the Institute of International Finance.