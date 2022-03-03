World

Russia Ukraine Conflict: Walked 20 km in the cold to reach border, tell students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Wednesday. The two leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially during which discussions were held on Kharkiv, where many Indian students are stranded.

After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the situation there has become very bad. Indian citizens are stranded in many cities of Ukraine, who are being brought back. Indian students returning from there spoke of the difficult conditions they had to face in war-torn Ukraine. There were problems of food and drink in front of them. At the same time, he had to walk for many kilometers in the cold.

Mansi, a third year MBBS student, had told her mother Harsha Singhal a day earlier in a message from Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, “I cannot tell you about the situation here. If we don’t die from the bomb, the situation on the border will kill us.” The Indian student further said, “It would have been better to die in Ivano. People were suffocating because of the crowd, they fell. I have to cross the border tomorrow. A girl’s leg got fractured.”

On Wednesday, Mansi and 210 other Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine managed to cross the border into Romania, from where they were brought back to India. Showing the message, Harsha and her husband Ramesh wept and said that they regret letting their daughter go abroad for studies.

Ramesh was waiting for his daughter to return from Ukraine at the Delhi airport. He said, “I had booked Mansi’s return ticket but then the bombing started. She was sending videos of the attack from there. They were trying to get out of there, finally they could reach Romania by a bus. He had to walk 15-20 km in the cold winter.”

Mansi said that many of her friends are still stranded on the Romanian border. Mansi told about the situation there, “We stood in lines near the border for eight to 10 hours,” there was nothing to eat, there was a lot of problem of even water. I wish we had known about the war situation earlier. It was better when we arrived in Romania. Embassy officials helped us.”


