Russia- Ukraine Crisis: Ex-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych Backed by Russia as New Head to Replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russian President Putin and Ukraine’s President Zelensky are considered conflicting. Zelensky has refused to succumb to Russian attacks during the recent war, saying he will continue to fight for his land and his freedom.

The war between the Russo-Ukraine war continues on Wednesday. Russian forces have intensified attacks in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russia is trying to change power in Ukraine and in such a situation, a name of Viktor Yanukovich is rapidly emerging. According to a Ukrainian media report, Russia is planning to put the fugitive former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the throne of Voldomir Zelensky.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Viktor Yanukovich as the new president of Ukraine. Yanukovich’s government was overthrown during the Euromaidan revolution in 2014 and after that he took refuge in Russia. Viktor Yanukovich took over as the fourth President of Ukraine in 2010 and was President of Ukraine until February 2014.

His government was overthrown after violent clashes between protesters and police in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. During this, there were reports of violence from many areas of the capital. The protests began on a large scale in November 2013, after which Yanukovich was finally ousted. After this he went to Russia and took refuge. Yanukovich has a strong inclination towards Russia.

The media report that surfaced, citing Ukrainian intelligence, said that Russia may try to designate Viktor Yanukovich as the next president of Ukraine. This could be Putin’s plan to set up a puppet government in Ukraine, which he is trying to capture the capital Kyiv and overthrow the Zelensky government.

Yanukovich has an inclination towards Russia

In 2002, President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma appointed Yanukovich as prime minister. Then at the time of the 2004 presidential election, Yanukovic was seen as Kuchma’s successor. Then Russian President Putin also offered support for his candidacy. When Yanukovich was elected President of Ukraine in 2010, his inclination towards Russia was visible. In April 2010 Viktor Yanukovich signed an agreement with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to extend Russia’s lease of the port of Sevastopol until 2042.