World

Russia- Ukraine Crisis: Ex-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych Backed by Russia as New Head to Replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia- Ukraine Crisis: Ex-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych Backed by Russia as New Head to Replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Written by admin
Russia- Ukraine Crisis: Ex-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych Backed by Russia as New Head to Replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia- Ukraine Crisis: Ex-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych Backed by Russia as New Head to Replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia- Ukraine Crisis: Ex-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych Backed by Russia as New Head to Replace Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russian President Putin and Ukraine’s President Zelensky are considered conflicting. Zelensky has refused to succumb to Russian attacks during the recent war, saying he will continue to fight for his land and his freedom.

Contents hide
1 Russian President Putin and Ukraine’s President Zelensky are considered conflicting. Zelensky has refused to succumb to Russian attacks during the recent war, saying he will continue to fight for his land and his freedom.
2 Yanukovich has an inclination towards Russia

The war between the Russo-Ukraine war continues on Wednesday. Russian forces have intensified attacks in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and Kharkiv. Russia is trying to change power in Ukraine and in such a situation, a name of Viktor Yanukovich is rapidly emerging. According to a Ukrainian media report, Russia is planning to put the fugitive former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the throne of Voldomir Zelensky.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Viktor Yanukovich as the new president of Ukraine. Yanukovich’s government was overthrown during the Euromaidan revolution in 2014 and after that he took refuge in Russia. Viktor Yanukovich took over as the fourth President of Ukraine in 2010 and was President of Ukraine until February 2014.

His government was overthrown after violent clashes between protesters and police in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. During this, there were reports of violence from many areas of the capital. The protests began on a large scale in November 2013, after which Yanukovich was finally ousted. After this he went to Russia and took refuge. Yanukovich has a strong inclination towards Russia.

READ Also  Pakistan is pauperised! Imran Khan said - now there is no money to run the country

The media report that surfaced, citing Ukrainian intelligence, said that Russia may try to designate Viktor Yanukovich as the next president of Ukraine. This could be Putin’s plan to set up a puppet government in Ukraine, which he is trying to capture the capital Kyiv and overthrow the Zelensky government.

Yanukovich has an inclination towards Russia

In 2002, President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma appointed Yanukovich as prime minister. Then at the time of the 2004 presidential election, Yanukovic was seen as Kuchma’s successor. Then Russian President Putin also offered support for his candidacy. When Yanukovich was elected President of Ukraine in 2010, his inclination towards Russia was visible. In April 2010 Viktor Yanukovich signed an agreement with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to extend Russia’s lease of the port of Sevastopol until 2042.


#Russia #Ukraine #Crisis #ExUkraine #President #Viktor #Yanukovych #Backed #Russia #Replace #Volodymyr #Zelenskyy

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  New York State Sets COVID-19 Infection Record For Third Straight Day, With More Than 22,000 Positive Cases – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment