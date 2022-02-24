World

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion

19 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion
Written by admin
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion

Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Russian forces launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine on Thursday, launching airstrikes and shelling cities and bases as civilians tried to flee the country or seek refuge in underground metro stations.

At least 40 Ukrainian military members and 10 civilians are thought to have been killed as Russia continues its offensive in the country and the number is expected to rise.

Warning: graphic image

Russia launches offensive in Ukraine, Biden ready to speak: live update

Here is a glimpse of the death and destruction of the Ukrainian people.

An injured woman is seen after an apartment complex was damaged in an airstrike on February 24, 2022 in the Khukiv Oblast town of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

An injured woman is seen after an apartment complex was damaged in an airstrike on February 24, 2022 in the Khukiv Oblast town of Kharkiv, Ukraine.
(Wolfgang Schwann / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

An injured woman stands outside a hospital after the February 24, 2022, bombing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguev.

An injured woman stands outside a hospital after the February 24, 2022, bombing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguev.
(AFP via Aris Messinis / Getty Images)

Ukrainian security forces with an injured man after an airstrike on an apartment complex in Khukiv Oblast, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.

Ukrainian security forces with an injured man after an airstrike on an apartment complex in Khukiv Oblast, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.
(Wolfgang Schwann / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

A local resident prays at a Christian Orthodox Church in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.

A local resident prays at a Christian Orthodox Church in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.
(Pierre Chrome / Getty Images)

Emergency unit personnel treat a wounded man after a bomb blast in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguyev on February 24, 2022, when Russian armed forces attacked Ukraine from various directions.

Emergency unit personnel treat a wounded man after a bomb blast in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguyev on February 24, 2022, when Russian armed forces attacked Ukraine from various directions.
(AFP via Aris Messinis / Getty Images)

READ Also  Animal rescue: 11 dogs, senior cat saved from New Jersey home after owner's death
Police officers visit the area after an apparent Russian attack in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Police officers visit the area after an apparent Russian attack in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

On February 23, 2022, civilians were evacuated from the Donetsk region, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

On February 23, 2022, civilians were evacuated from the Donetsk region, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
(Getty Images via Stringer / Anadolu Agency)

A devout woman holds a cross while praying in Kiev's Independence Square on the morning of February 24, 2022.

A devout woman holds a cross while praying in Kiev’s Independence Square on the morning of February 24, 2022.
(Daniel Lille / Getty Images via Getty Images)

Leah, Left, and Jasmine use a phone while taking refuge with their parents at a station in central Kiev on February 24, 2022.

Leah, Left, and Jasmine use a phone while taking refuge with their parents at a station in central Kiev on February 24, 2022.
(Daniel Lille / Getty Images via Getty Images)

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment were found at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment were found at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Sergei Grits)

A man reacts to a relative's body outside a destroyed building after the February 24, 2022, bombing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguev.

A man reacts to a relative’s body outside a destroyed building after the February 24, 2022, bombing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguev.
(AFP via Aris Messinis / Getty Images)

On February 24, 2022, Ukrainian troops were ready to repel an attack in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, Ukrainian troops were ready to repel an attack in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.
(Anatoly Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Ukrainian military tracks burn at an air defense base after a clear Russian attack on Mariupol, Ukraine.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Ukrainian military tracks burn at an air defense base after a clear Russian attack on Mariupol, Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka))

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, flames and smoke rose from the rubble of a private house after Russian shelling outside Kiev, Ukraine.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, flames and smoke rose from the rubble of a private house after Russian shelling outside Kiev, Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

Russian military helicopters flew over the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The military helicopter, believed to be Russian, flew over the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(Ukrainian Police Department Press Service via AP)

READ Also  Albany County COVID update, February 24
People stand next to pieces of military equipment in the streets after an apparent Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, after a clear Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, people stand on the sidewalk of military equipment in the streets.
(AP Andrew Marienko)

A woman cries after fleeing a Russian bombing in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, entering Medica, Poland.

A woman cries after fleeing a Russian bombing in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, entering Medica, Poland.
(Getty Images via Dominika Zarzycka / NurPhoto)

Traffic jams are seen as people flee Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Traffic jams are seen as people flee Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(AP)

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, people line up to withdraw money from an ATM in Mariupol, Ukraine.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, people line up to withdraw money from an ATM in Mariupol, Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Sergei Grits)

A line of vehicles can be seen at a local gas station in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

A line of vehicles can be seen at a local gas station in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.
(Future Publishing via Yvonne Kotenko / Ukraineform / Getty Images)

People are seen carrying suitcases since the start of Russia's military operation in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.

People are seen carrying suitcases since the start of Russia’s military operation in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022.
(Getty Images via Aytac Unal / Anadolu Agency)

#RussiaUkraine #crisis #Graphic #photos #show #bloodied #civilians #invasion

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Iwo Jima survivors of New York's Capital Region

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment