Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Russian forces launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine on Thursday, launching airstrikes and shelling cities and bases as civilians tried to flee the country or seek refuge in underground metro stations.

At least 40 Ukrainian military members and 10 civilians are thought to have been killed as Russia continues its offensive in the country and the number is expected to rise.

Warning: graphic image

Russia launches offensive in Ukraine, Biden ready to speak: live update

Here is a glimpse of the death and destruction of the Ukrainian people.