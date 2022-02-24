Russia-Ukraine crisis: Graphic photos show bloodied civilians amid invasion
Russian forces launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine on Thursday, launching airstrikes and shelling cities and bases as civilians tried to flee the country or seek refuge in underground metro stations.
At least 40 Ukrainian military members and 10 civilians are thought to have been killed as Russia continues its offensive in the country and the number is expected to rise.
Warning: graphic image
Russia launches offensive in Ukraine, Biden ready to speak: live update
Here is a glimpse of the death and destruction of the Ukrainian people.
An injured woman is seen after an apartment complex was damaged in an airstrike on February 24, 2022 in the Khukiv Oblast town of Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Wolfgang Schwann / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
An injured woman stands outside a hospital after the February 24, 2022, bombing in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguev. (AFP via Aris Messinis / Getty Images)
Ukrainian security forces with an injured man after an airstrike on an apartment complex in Khukiv Oblast, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. (Wolfgang Schwann / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, 2022. (AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)
A local resident prays at a Christian Orthodox Church in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 24, 2022. (Pierre Chrome / Getty Images)
Emergency unit personnel treat a wounded man after a bomb blast in the eastern Ukrainian city of Chuguyev on February 24, 2022, when Russian armed forces attacked Ukraine from various directions. (AFP via Aris Messinis / Getty Images)
