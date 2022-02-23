Russia-Ukraine crisis intensifies | Gadget Clock



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Good morning and welcome to Gadget Clock First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

Biden bites back – President Biden on Tuesday announced new sanctions against Russia, calling the Kremlin-led operation “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” and announcing the approval of additional US troops in the region, but maintaining that the United States has “no intention” to go to war with Russia. The president said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “making an argument” to take over Ukraine’s territory “by force” after allowing Russian troops to be deployed in the country. Continue reading.

Two women humiliated – Hunter Biden’s women’s issues may return to plague her, as reports indicate that at least two of her ex-boyfriends testified before a federal grand jury investigating President Biden’s son. Continue reading.

Mask Mandate – Murray, Kentucky’s Raisa Bankston, fought her son’s preschool mandate mandate through a large part of the coronavirus epidemic – and said her research and advocacy for her young son got her through the struggle. Continue reading.

Trucks from DC? – Washington, D.C., issued a warning Tuesday about possible protests in the coming weeks, citing trucker convoys planned to arrive in the area in an attempt to dispel possible COVID-19 orders and restrictions. Continue reading.

Copter crash 4 – At least four people have been killed after a civilian-contracted helicopter crashed near the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Hawaii on Tuesday, the U.S. military says. Continue reading.

Video of the day

Laura Ingraham told viewers of “The Ingraham Angle” on Tuesday night that the Biden administration was on the ropes and would use any possible excuse to change the subject and silence its critics. Now look.

Politics

All politics are local – Media outlets across the country have expressed widespread political influence over the landslide landslide withdrawal of three left-wing San Francisco school board members last week and wondered how strong the angry parents of a voting bloc could be in November. Continue reading.

Texas Politics Heated – The 2022 Republican primary for the Texas Attorney General is just a few days away and the opponent is George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman are attacking each other’s commitment to border security. Continue reading.

BIDENFLATION Cure? – In a new inflation-themed video on National Margarita Day on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis taunted White House Press Secretary Jane Saki. Continue reading.

Explosive Ohio Debate – An Ohio U.S. Senate debate between Republican candidate Josh Mandel and Democrat Morgan Harper turned into a name-calling and brawl with spectators Monday night, adding the latest explosive moment to the Ohio Senate race. Continue reading.

NATO chief warns – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that there were indications that Russia was planning a “full-scale attack” on Ukraine and called on Moscow to change its pace immediately. Continue reading.

Opinions

LT COL Robert Magnus, (RT) – “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” President Biden said on Tuesday in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of two isolated regions of Ukraine. Putin’s decision was quickly followed by the deployment of thousands of Russian troops in the region to enforce the occupation, a wonderful reminder of the emerging new world order. Continue reading.

Rebecca Grant – Russia’s “small intrusion” of peacekeepers into Ukraine is President Biden’s last chance at world leadership. As the war continues, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russia is “continuing to plan full-scale attacks.” Biden’s transition to combat mode. Biden could take over the initiative first by revealing the huge bans he has been proud of for weeks. Continue reading.

Brooke Leslie Rollins – Events in Canada have caught our attention and Americans need to understand why. Our interest in our northern neighbor is not just neighborly: what happened in Canada was actually a template for the suppression of independence in the United States. As amazing as it is, the shelter of the American future may just be unveiled – in the icy Ottawa. Continue reading.

Dr. Marty Macari – The American people are waking up to the fact that many public health leaders are not always directly with them. Despite having critical COVID-19 data housing storage related to vaccines and natural immunity, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is releasing data slivers that only support its own scientific doctrine. Continue reading.

Tom Magnus – The United States is on the brink of a power crisis of its own making. Oil prices have recently reached seven-year highs due to growing geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East. With tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalating and the existing supply chain disrupted, industry analysts expect prices to rise to 100 100 a barrel before the end of the year. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 94 – Those who identify themselves as members of the Awakening Tribe in America often point to the communities around the South Side of Pastor Corey Brooks as signs of systemic racism. They speak of white supremacy, redlining and block-busting as major contributors to poverty and violence, and conveniently ignore the destructive effects of liberalism of the 1960s. Continue reading.

Follow up with Gadget Clock pastor Corey Brooks every day to check in with a new one Roof opening.

In other news

Rental Share – About 30% of New York City bus riders and 8% of subway users are not paying their fares – the city has to spend millions of dollars a year, according to new data released by the state-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Continue reading.

Guns are still popular – American gun sales were strong in 2021, with nearly 19 million firearms being sold legally in the United States, the second highest total in the last two decades, according to new research from Home and Personal Protection Group Safehome. Continue reading.

Housewife captive? – A legal expert says “Salt Lake City’s Real Housewives” star Jane Shah’s impending fraud trial doesn’t look too good for her. The Bravo TV personality is facing multiple counts of cable fraud and money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison. Continue reading.

Parallel damage – An armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia, linked to punitive sanctions for Moscow, could push US stocks into another big loss, according to Goldman Sachs economists. Continue reading.

Stained – Hannah Guterres Reed of “Rusty” Armor was spotted outside a tattoo parlor in Arizona on Monday. After the visit, the report claimed that Guterres Reid was a receptionist at the tattoo parlor, but Gadget Clock Digital confirmed that it was incorrect. Continue reading.

Last word

“Hey [Russian invasion of Ukraine] There is a possibility of getting out of control very quickly. Weaknesses do not have to be an option. I see it all now. “

– San Hannity

Follow Gadget Clock on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletter

Gadget Clock first

Gadget Clock Opinion

Gadget Clock Lifestyle

Gadget Clock Entertainment (FOX411)

Download our apps

Gadget Clock

Fox business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Pipe

Watch Gadget Clock Online

Gadget Clock Go

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning. The first thing we will see in your inbox on Thursday.