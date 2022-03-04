Russia Ukraine crisis know about chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes – Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russian nuclear defense staff on alert, learn

In view of the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has completed preparations for a nuclear attack. Let us tell you that after the order of President Vladimir Putin, Russia has put its nuclear defense staff on alert. Putin told his defense chiefs that aggressive statements from Western countries made it necessary to do so.

President takes the final decision: In the midst of fears of a nuclear attack by Russia on Ukraine, it is important to know what is the procedure in Russia in the event of a nuclear weapon launch and how does it work? A 2020 document titled “Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence” states that the Russian President makes the final decision on the use of nuclear weapons.

Launching code issued from the briefcase: Let’s say that a small briefcase, which is known as Cheget. He is always with the President. This briefcase links the Russian President to the command and control network of Russia’s Strategic Nuclear Forces. However, the Chegate does not have a nuclear launch button. Rather, it only sends orders to the General Staff of the Central Military Command to attack.

This briefcase is always around the President. Even when they sleep. The briefcase alerts the Russian President with an alarm on the possibility of an attack. During this, a flashlight burns in it. After which the President interacts with the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister. Two such briefcases are also present with the Russian Prime Minister and the Russian Defense Minister. But only the President can order the attack.

A launch code for the use of a nuclear weapon is also issued with the order. Which reaches to the Russian General Staff. Explain that there are two ways to launch a nuclear weapon. It can send codes to individual weapon commanders, after which they will carry out the procedures to launch it.

Apart from this, there is also a back-up system for launching. which is known as the perimetre. This allows the General Staff to launch land-based missiles directly, bypassing all immediate command posts.

If Russia did a nuclear attack on Ukraine?: Let us tell you that ever since Russia has put its Nuclear Defense Staff on alert, since then there is uneasiness in the whole world including Western countries. In fact, the target of the Russian army is the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv and the city of Kharkiv. If Russia conducts a nuclear attack, then both these metropolis will be destroyed. In such a situation, at least 60 lakh people can die.

Russia’s Strength in Nuclear: The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Russia currently has 5,977 nuclear weapons. This is more than any other country. Of these, 1,588 are deployed and ready for use. Its missiles can be fired from the ground, from submarines and from aircrafts.