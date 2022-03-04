World

Russia Ukraine crisis know about chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes – Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russian nuclear defense staff on alert, learn

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia Ukraine crisis know about chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes – Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russian nuclear defense staff on alert, learn
Written by admin
Russia Ukraine crisis know about chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes – Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russian nuclear defense staff on alert, learn

Russia Ukraine crisis know about chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes – Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russian nuclear defense staff on alert, learn

Russia Ukraine crisis know about chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes – Russia Ukraine Conflict: Russian nuclear defense staff on alert, learn

Let us tell you that if Russia conducts a nuclear attack, then the metropolis of Kyiv and Kharkiv will be destroyed. In such a situation, at least 60 lakh people can die.

In view of the tense situation between Russia and Ukraine, Russia has completed preparations for a nuclear attack. Let us tell you that after the order of President Vladimir Putin, Russia has put its nuclear defense staff on alert. Putin told his defense chiefs that aggressive statements from Western countries made it necessary to do so.

President takes the final decision: In the midst of fears of a nuclear attack by Russia on Ukraine, it is important to know what is the procedure in Russia in the event of a nuclear weapon launch and how does it work? A 2020 document titled “Fundamentals of the State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence” states that the Russian President makes the final decision on the use of nuclear weapons.

Launching code issued from the briefcase: Let’s say that a small briefcase, which is known as Cheget. He is always with the President. This briefcase links the Russian President to the command and control network of Russia’s Strategic Nuclear Forces. However, the Chegate does not have a nuclear launch button. Rather, it only sends orders to the General Staff of the Central Military Command to attack.

This briefcase is always around the President. Even when they sleep. The briefcase alerts the Russian President with an alarm on the possibility of an attack. During this, a flashlight burns in it. After which the President interacts with the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister. Two such briefcases are also present with the Russian Prime Minister and the Russian Defense Minister. But only the President can order the attack.

READ Also  Oregon Department of Education links standardized testing to White supremacy

A launch code for the use of a nuclear weapon is also issued with the order. Which reaches to the Russian General Staff. Explain that there are two ways to launch a nuclear weapon. It can send codes to individual weapon commanders, after which they will carry out the procedures to launch it.

Apart from this, there is also a back-up system for launching. which is known as the perimetre. This allows the General Staff to launch land-based missiles directly, bypassing all immediate command posts.

If Russia did a nuclear attack on Ukraine?: Let us tell you that ever since Russia has put its Nuclear Defense Staff on alert, since then there is uneasiness in the whole world including Western countries. In fact, the target of the Russian army is the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv and the city of Kharkiv. If Russia conducts a nuclear attack, then both these metropolis will be destroyed. In such a situation, at least 60 lakh people can die.

Russia’s Strength in Nuclear: The Federation of American Scientists estimates that Russia currently has 5,977 nuclear weapons. This is more than any other country. Of these, 1,588 are deployed and ready for use. Its missiles can be fired from the ground, from submarines and from aircrafts.


#Russia #Ukraine #crisis #chain #command #potential #Russian #nuclear #strikes #Russia #Ukraine #Conflict #Russian #nuclear #defense #staff #alert #learn

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Alpha Phi Alpha partners with ESPN and the V Foundation to raise money for cancer research

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment