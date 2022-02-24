World

Russia ukraine crisis know who is stronger in power and what effect on India Learn

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia ukraine crisis know who is stronger in power and what effect on India Learn
Written by admin
Russia ukraine crisis know who is stronger in power and what effect on India Learn

Russia ukraine crisis know who is stronger in power and what effect on India Learn

Russia ukraine crisis know who is stronger in power and what effect on India Learn

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, it is important to know which countries are standing on whose side. In this the position of America is very clear that it is standing on the side of Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region. The impact of this war is being seen on the prices of crude oil. Let us inform that for the first time since September 2014, Brent crude prices crossed $100 per barrel on Thursday.

Significantly, Putin’s army has been deployed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine. Let us tell you that after tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the world’s second largest oil producer, there is concern about its supply. Crude oil prices touched 100.8 per barrel on February 16, the highest level since September 2014.

Impact on India too: In such a situation, the effect of serious tension arising between the two countries is also being seen in India. Let us inform that after the announcement of military operation in Ukraine, the Indian rupee fell by 55 paise to 75.16 against the US dollar. Due to the state of war, it is expected to decline further.

At the same time, estimates are also being made of increasing inflation in India. The effect of inflation is going to be visible due to this war. India imports more than 80% of its oil requirement. But the share of oil imports in its total imports is about 25%. Rising oil prices will affect the current account deficit. Apart from this, subsidy on LPG and kerosene is also expected to increase due to increase in crude oil prices, which will increase the subsidy bill.

READ Also  Watchdog accuses Biden Education Dept. of 'weakened oversight' on Chinese money entering universities

Which country on which side: In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, it is important to know which countries are standing on whose side. In this the position of America is very clear that it is standing on the side of Ukraine. He is even supplying arms to Ukraine. At the same time, India’s position is still in balance.

Let us tell you that Russia is very important for India in terms of arms, in the case of China. Whereas America wants India to support it. In such a situation, India is now talking about Russia and Ukraine to act with restraint.

At the same time, Britain has also spoken of imposing sanctions on Russia in view of its aggressive stance on Ukraine. Apart from this, Britain has banned 6 Russian banks. On the other hand, if we look at the attitude of China, its relations with America have not been seen better in the past, while its closeness with Russia has been found. At present, China is taking steps very cautiously in this matter.

In this dispute, France is also in support of Ukraine and has spoken of imposing strict sanctions on Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Russia will have to pay a heavy price if it attacks Ukraine. Whereas Germany already stands with Ukraine. In this entire dispute, there are many countries who are talking about peace and are avoiding the policy of staying with one country.

Now talking about the power of Russia and Ukraine, Russia is far ahead in strength than Ukraine. According to a report, Russia is more powerful than Ukraine.

READ Also  CIA has been secretly collecting data on Americans in bulk, senators say
Ukraine Russia
Soldier
Active
Reserve		 1,10,000
200,00
900,000		 2,90,000
900,000
2,000,000
fighter plane 98 1,511
attack helicopter 34 544
tank 2,596 12,240
armored vehicles 12,303 30,122
artillery 2,040 7,571

Let us tell you that if the situation of war between Russia and Ukraine reaches a serious stage, all the countries of the Middle East will be deeply affected. Inflation will increase in these countries. Due to which an atmosphere of tension will arise here and it can also lead to political instability.


#Russia #ukraine #crisis #stronger #power #effect #India #Learn

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Damaged police trust helped fuel retaliatory murders, criminologists say

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment