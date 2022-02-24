Russia ukraine crisis know who is stronger in power and what effect on India Learn

In the midst of the war between Russia and Ukraine, it is important to know which countries are standing on whose side. In this the position of America is very clear that it is standing on the side of Ukraine.

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region. The impact of this war is being seen on the prices of crude oil. Let us inform that for the first time since September 2014, Brent crude prices crossed $100 per barrel on Thursday.

Significantly, Putin’s army has been deployed in the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine. Let us tell you that after tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the world’s second largest oil producer, there is concern about its supply. Crude oil prices touched 100.8 per barrel on February 16, the highest level since September 2014.

Impact on India too: In such a situation, the effect of serious tension arising between the two countries is also being seen in India. Let us inform that after the announcement of military operation in Ukraine, the Indian rupee fell by 55 paise to 75.16 against the US dollar. Due to the state of war, it is expected to decline further.

At the same time, estimates are also being made of increasing inflation in India. The effect of inflation is going to be visible due to this war. India imports more than 80% of its oil requirement. But the share of oil imports in its total imports is about 25%. Rising oil prices will affect the current account deficit. Apart from this, subsidy on LPG and kerosene is also expected to increase due to increase in crude oil prices, which will increase the subsidy bill.

Let us tell you that Russia is very important for India in terms of arms, in the case of China. Whereas America wants India to support it. In such a situation, India is now talking about Russia and Ukraine to act with restraint.

At the same time, Britain has also spoken of imposing sanctions on Russia in view of its aggressive stance on Ukraine. Apart from this, Britain has banned 6 Russian banks. On the other hand, if we look at the attitude of China, its relations with America have not been seen better in the past, while its closeness with Russia has been found. At present, China is taking steps very cautiously in this matter.

In this dispute, France is also in support of Ukraine and has spoken of imposing strict sanctions on Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Russia will have to pay a heavy price if it attacks Ukraine. Whereas Germany already stands with Ukraine. In this entire dispute, there are many countries who are talking about peace and are avoiding the policy of staying with one country.

Now talking about the power of Russia and Ukraine, Russia is far ahead in strength than Ukraine. According to a report, Russia is more powerful than Ukraine.

Let us tell you that if the situation of war between Russia and Ukraine reaches a serious stage, all the countries of the Middle East will be deeply affected. Inflation will increase in these countries. Due to which an atmosphere of tension will arise here and it can also lead to political instability.