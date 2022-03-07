World

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Government effort to rescue Indians trapped in Ukraine's attack and heavy shelling continues

Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest News: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted on Sunday night, “A mission team is camping in the city of Poltava to coordinate the safe evacuation of Indian students from Sumi to reach the western border via Poltava.” . The confirmed time and date will be released soon.”

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Monday (7 March 2022) is the 12th day of war between Ukraine and Russia. In the midst of ever-increasing fierce conflict, India’s campaign to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine has reached the final stage. India on Sunday also mobilized efforts to evacuate over 700 Indians from the struggling city of Sumi in Ukraine. However, it did not succeed as the shelling and air strikes continued. Four buses have been sent to rescue the students trapped there. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine said that a team of the mission is camping in the city of Poltava to coordinate the safe evacuation of Indian students from Sumi to reach the western border via Poltava. Also, the embassy has suggested to the students that they should be ready at all times to leave immediately after informing. On Monday, PM Narendra Modi will also hold talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zavensky over the phone. It is possible that after this conversation, India will be successful in evacuating all its remaining citizens from Ukraine.

On the one hand, India is making every effort to expel Indians from Ukraine, while the fierce war between Ukraine and Russia is also increasing. On Monday, Ukraine claimed to have shot down a Russian fighter jet in Kharkiv. On the other hand, the Polish Border Guard, the agency of Poland’s neighboring country of Ukraine, has claimed that 1 million people have crossed the border to Poland since the war.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has met with the Chiefs of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. During this, he reviewed the impact on India due to economic sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and other western countries. Of all the weapon systems in India, 50 percent of them come from Russia.

India is bringing back its citizens via Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. These Indian nationals have reached these countries by crossing the land border points of Ukraine. The first flight brought back stranded Indians from Bucharest on 26 February. Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian aircraft after Russia launched a military operation. According to officials, around 2,500 Indians were evacuated in 13 flights in the last 24 hours. He said that seven flights are scheduled in the next 24 hours to bring back stranded Indians from Hungary, Romania and Poland. There will be five flights from Budapest, one each from Razzo in Poland and Sucheva in Romania. “Under Operation Ganga, so far 76 flights have brought back more than 15,920 Indians to India,” an official said. Out of these 76 flights, 13 have returned to India in the last 24 hours.” The Indian Embassy in Hungary posted an “important announcement” on Twitter, asking Indian students to report at designated contact points to return to India Do it. Indian Embassy in Hungary tweeted, “Important Information: Embassy of India is starting the last phase of evacuation flights under Operation Ganga today. Any students (other than embassies) residing on their own arrangements are requested to reach UT 90 Rakozy Hungarian Center in Budapest from 10 am to 12 noon.

