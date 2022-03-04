Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Ninth day of the war, Russia targets nuclear plant and Chernihiv; An Indian student shot Russia Ukraine War Live: I do not bite so why are so feared asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Vladimir Putin – Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Ninth day of war, Russia targets nuclear plant and Chernihiv; Said Ukrainian President – I do not bite, what am I afraid of?

World

Russia Ukraine Crisis Latest News: On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said – we are ready for talks to end the war. But will not stop targeting Ukraine’s military infrastructure.

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: Today is the ninth day of the war between Russia and Ukraine. It is clear from the current stance of Russian President Putin and the army there that he is clear about his purpose. Russia’s target is its nuclear plant and Chernihiv (after Kyiv and Kharkiv). At the same time, an Indian student has also been shot in crisis-hit Ukraine. This information was given by VK Singh.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit down for talks. It also urged Western countries to provide more strong military aid to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. Tauntingly, Zelensky said, “Sit down to talk to me, not 30 meters away. I don’t cut What are you afraid of?”

Zelensky said during Thursday’s news conference that the prospects for another round of talks between Russia and Ukraine do not look promising. He, however, stressed the need for dialogue, saying that “any word is more important than a bullet”.

He further said that the world is slow in supporting Ukraine. He called on Western leaders to impose a ‘no-fly zone’ on Ukraine to stop Russian warplanes. The US and NATO allies have denied the move as it would bring Russian and Western armies face-to-face.

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the UN refugee agency said that one million people have left Ukraine since the Russian attack. Never before in this century has there been such a rapid migration. According to data from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), migrants make up more than two percent of Ukraine’s population. According to the World Bank, the population of Ukraine was 40 million at the end of 2020.

The agency estimates that 4 million people could eventually emigrate from Ukraine, and that number could be higher than expected. UNHCR spokeswoman Jong-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote in an email that “our figures show that in Central Europe we crossed the one million mark in the middle of the night,” according to national authorities’ calculations. United Nations High Commissioner Filippo Grandi “We have seen the exodus of 1 million people from Ukraine to neighboring countries in just 7 days,” tweeted.


