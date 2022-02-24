Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Ukraine military claims – Five Russian planes and a chopper shot down in Luhansk Russia Ukraine War Crisis live news updates in hindi: The world must act immediately as Future of Europe and world is at stake claims Ukraine Foreign Minister – Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Ukraine military claims – five Russian planes and a chopper shot down in Luhansk

Russia Ukraine War Live: Meanwhile, India called for immediate de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine and warned that the situation could turn into a major crisis.

The war between Russia and Ukraine, get the moment-to-moment LIVE updates of the crisis that has erupted here:

Ukraine Russia Crisis LIVE Updates: The dispute that has arisen between Russia and Ukraine is very heated. The news agency Reuters, quoting the Ukrainian military, said that five Russian planes and a chopper had been shot down in Luhansk.

Earlier, Ukraine’s foreign minister on Thursday appealed to the world for help amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a military operation in eastern Ukraine. He said- the world should act immediately. Completely isolate Russia by all means, in all formats. Provide arms, equipment, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The future of Europe and the world is at stake.

In fact, Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, after which the sounds of horrific explosions were heard in many cities of Ukraine. The Russian military has said it has targeted Ukrainian airports and other military assets, while the populated areas were not.

Russia’s Announcement-e-Jung: ‘Military Operation’ against Ukraine; Putin warns – there will be such consequences on the attempt to intervene, which will never be seen

Meanwhile, Putin has also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with Russian action “will have consequences they have never seen before”. are being carried out for the purpose of protecting the US, which the US has described as just an excuse to attack.

Putin, in a televised address, also accused the US and its allies of blocking Ukraine from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and ignoring Russia’s demand for security guarantees to Moscow. Putin’s statement came before the sound of a massive explosion was heard in Kharkiv, Odessa. The President of Ukraine declared ‘martial law’ in the country after Russia launched a military offensive. He also urged the citizens not to panic.