Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Third day of Russian attack in Ukraine, blasts do not stop in capital Kiev Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: UK ordered all assets of President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov frozen – Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Ukraine In the third day of the Russian attack, the explosions in the capital Kiev did not stop

Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Third day of Russian attack in Ukraine, blasts do not stop in capital Kiev

How is the situation in Ukraine now in crisis amid Russian attack? Know here the LIVE Updates of Pal Pal:

Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: At the same time, the NATO chief said that the leaders of the member countries have agreed to immediately send troops to Russia and Ukraine to protect the allies.

Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates: Today is the third day of the Russian mission in Ukraine. At present, Moscow is at the rate of the capital Kiev. During this time many explosions were also heard there. Meanwhile, a censure motion was moved at the UNSC, with 11 votes against Russia. However, India, China and the UAE stayed away from this voting.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and impose other sanctions. The Foreign Minister of Latvia gave this information. The decision to confiscate Putin and Lavrov’s assets means Western countries are moving toward unprecedented steps to prevent Russia’s attack on Ukraine and a major war in Europe.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkeviks tweeted on Friday that EU foreign ministers have approved a second package of sanctions and that the assets frozen include the assets of the Russian President and Foreign Minister. He said the EU was also preparing another package of sanctions.

At the same time, thousands of people from Ukraine are fleeing after Russia’s invasion of the country and entering countries along the western border in search of safe places. Cars are queued for several kilometers at some border crossings. Officials in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova are ready to receive him.

They are providing shelter, food and legal aid to the people of Ukraine. He has also relaxed the normal process at the border. Exemption has also been given from conducting Kovid test.

