Russia-Ukraine crisis: Nikki Haley says Biden ‘failing’ in ‘major leadership moment’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former UN ambassador Nicki Haley on Wednesday accused President Biden of “failing” in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine – saying the president was failing to deliver a “key leadership moment”.

“President Biden has promised a” quick and tough response. “

Biden has announced Russia’s sanctions and military action in response to the Ukraine attack

Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, calling the military operation in eastern Ukraine “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” He also announced plans to send additional troops to the region, but maintained that there was “no intention” to fight Russia.

The sanctions target only two Russian banks and Russian-led civilian leaders, including the seizure of assets of banks under US jurisdiction. Biden put back some tough potential monetary fines, calling them “first steps.”

“This means we have separated the Russian government from Western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West and trade its new debt in our markets or in the European market,” Biden explained.

The sanctions came in the wake of the shock of Moscow’s actions, during which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would recognize the independence of Ukraine’s two separatist territories – a move that was later infiltrated by Russian troops.

Biden says Russia is launching an attack, announcing sanctions: live update

The Kremlin then made further bets on Tuesday, saying the recognition extended to parts held by Ukrainian forces.

The European Union also announced sanctions early Tuesday, with 351 members of the Russian parliament voting in favor of recognizing separatist zones, as well as 27 other officials and organizations involved in defense and banking. The United Kingdom has hit five Russian banks and three wealthy Russians with its own sanctions, while Germany has said it is taking steps to block the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

Haley, who served as UN ambassador during the Trump administration, said the crisis was not just for Russia – but also for countries like Iran and China. China’s communist government has stepped up its own aggression on Taiwan’s independent territory in recent months, with some analysts linking it to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“Ukraine is a test of Western resolve. It’s not just about Putin,” Haley said. “Chinese communists and Iranian jihadists are also watching.”

“This is a major leadership moment for Biden,” he said. “So far, he’s failed.”

Gadget Clock’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report