Russia-Ukraine crisis prompts extension of Fort Riley tank brigade’s European tour: report



A U.S. Army tank brigade scheduled to end its recent European deployment has had its visit extended due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a report said.

According to Stars and Stripes, Fort Riley, Kansas 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, was scheduled for a nine-month assignment divided between Poland, Latvia and Romania.

But now the stay of service members in Eastern Europe has been extended indefinitely, the report said.

“Although we do not have a timeline for that extension, it will only be as long as they are needed,” the military said in a statement on its Europe and Africa mission, according to Stars and Stripes.

The increase comes despite recent remarks by President Biden that the brigade from Kansas is nearing the end of its European deployment and that US military forces will not be directly involved in the Ukraine-Russia war, the report said.

The Pentagon has already relocated about 5,000 U.S.-based troops to Europe, with plans to send another 7,000 troops abroad in the coming weeks, Stars and Stripes reported.