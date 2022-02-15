Russia-Ukraine crisis: What to know about Putin’s latest moves



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The crisis over Ukraine could take a new, but less dangerous, turn. Although there are signs of cautious hope in recent days, the Russian threat remains very real.

Bohdan Nahelo, editor-in-chief of the Kiev Post, told Gadget Clock: “There is a feeling that this is still a case of ‘bluff bronchospany’ from ‘nom degree’.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country was “open to more diplomacy” and “ready for dialogue.”

“The message we are getting from Russia is that they are ready to give diplomacy another chance,” Mikhailo Winix, author of “The Battle of Ukraine, the Battle of Ukraine,” quoted Fox.

At the same time, Putin’s defense chief has claimed that some Russian troops are retreating from some positions along the Ukrainian border.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was seeing “no signs of easing tensions”.

“It could be ‘smoke and mirrors,'” Nahelo added.

In the last few weeks of this crisis, ground information has remained largely unchanged. Russia has about 130,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, including western Russia, Crimea in the south – which it claims as its own – and ally Belarus in the north. Russia’s general demand: These troops are only conducting exercises. But the numbers and the nature of the war hardware that they carried with them said something more serious.

The demands from Russia were largely the same. At a time when the United States and Western Europe are trying to ridicule Russia over its missile limitations and proposals for greater transparency in military exercises there, Moscow has only begun to touch on key issues: Ukraine and other former Soviet states never join NATO and the US-led alliance with Russia. Withdraws troops and activities on its eastern “side”.

For its part, the Biden administration is trying to stay on the same tough “page” with the Putin government.

“I think the United States has been slow to consider the full intensity of what is happening,” Nahelo remarked, “but it has regained its position and the West has taken the lead in the rally.”

The sanctions package that the US has made with its allies against Russia has its teeth. Although direct military aid to Ukraine (“Boot on the Ground”) has been ruled out in the event of an aggression, military aid to Kiev has been increased and confidence-building troops are being deployed in nearby NATO countries.

Ukraine’s top U.S. diplomats are doing a number of balancing tasks at once

Clearly still feeling the effects of the chaotic eviction of Kabul after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last summer, the United States has led the way in evacuating its embassy in Kiev – a move that some analysts have warned was too aggressive.

“I think the embassies have been overly responsive to the closure of the American embassy,” said Winnie.

At the very least, there is a conflict of interest between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States and the West. For weeks, he has complained about the “premature” diplomatic departure, as well as the overwhelming predictions of a possible Russian attack.

“The population is caught in a mixed signal, as it were,” Nahelo said. “They are happy to help but are confused by the messages they receive.”

The Zelenskyy government appears to be releasing its hard upper lip this week, calling for a “unity day” on Wednesday, one of the days chosen by the West for possible Russian aggression – a date that seems to be slipping.

So, what’s next for the Ukraine crisis? Experts say the coming days and weeks could be serious.

Opinion: Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot keep America on its side

According to Nahelo, “the next two or three weeks will show what the results of diplomacy will be,” and whether Ukraine will keep its position.

Experts still do not rule out a full-scale Russian aggression, a major attack on Ukraine’s infrastructure or the removal of more territory in the Russia-leaning east and south.

What others fear is a hybrid war, such as the cyber-attack seen on several Ukrainian websites on Tuesday. Or, attacking some “false-flag” to provoke the population and create problems from within.

“We’re looking at any kind of intrusion,” Winnikis said. “Not in the sense of a classic attack, but a deviation in motion-style.”

Putin is the wild card in all of this. No one claims to know what is going on in his mind, or whether his final decision will be logical. According to Nahelo, “we consider him a chess player, a strategist, a strategist… but he can be crazy.”

With all the distractions he has already created and all the attention he has already gained, maybe “crazy like a fox”.