World

Russia-Ukraine crisis: What to know about Putin’s latest moves

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-Ukraine crisis: What to know about Putin’s latest moves
Written by admin
Russia-Ukraine crisis: What to know about Putin’s latest moves

Russia-Ukraine crisis: What to know about Putin’s latest moves

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The crisis over Ukraine could take a new, but less dangerous, turn. Although there are signs of cautious hope in recent days, the Russian threat remains very real.

Bohdan Nahelo, editor-in-chief of the Kiev Post, told Gadget Clock: “There is a feeling that this is still a case of ‘bluff bronchospany’ from ‘nom degree’.

This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country was “open to more diplomacy” and “ready for dialogue.”

“The message we are getting from Russia is that they are ready to give diplomacy another chance,” Mikhailo Winix, author of “The Battle of Ukraine, the Battle of Ukraine,” quoted Fox.

At the same time, Putin’s defense chief has claimed that some Russian troops are retreating from some positions along the Ukrainian border.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was seeing “no signs of easing tensions”.

“It could be ‘smoke and mirrors,'” Nahelo added.

In the last few weeks of this crisis, ground information has remained largely unchanged. Russia has about 130,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, including western Russia, Crimea in the south – which it claims as its own – and ally Belarus in the north. Russia’s general demand: These troops are only conducting exercises. But the numbers and the nature of the war hardware that they carried with them said something more serious.

The demands from Russia were largely the same. At a time when the United States and Western Europe are trying to ridicule Russia over its missile limitations and proposals for greater transparency in military exercises there, Moscow has only begun to touch on key issues: Ukraine and other former Soviet states never join NATO and the US-led alliance with Russia. Withdraws troops and activities on its eastern “side”.

READ Also  Senator Lindsey Graham Says He Has a Breakthrough Covid Infection

For its part, the Biden administration is trying to stay on the same tough “page” with the Putin government.

“I think the United States has been slow to consider the full intensity of what is happening,” Nahelo remarked, “but it has regained its position and the West has taken the lead in the rally.”

Civilian military training in Ukraine outside Kiev in January 2022.

Civilian military training in Ukraine outside Kiev in January 2022.
(Gadget Clock)

The sanctions package that the US has made with its allies against Russia has its teeth. Although direct military aid to Ukraine (“Boot on the Ground”) has been ruled out in the event of an aggression, military aid to Kiev has been increased and confidence-building troops are being deployed in nearby NATO countries.

Ukraine’s top U.S. diplomats are doing a number of balancing tasks at once

Clearly still feeling the effects of the chaotic eviction of Kabul after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last summer, the United States has led the way in evacuating its embassy in Kiev – a move that some analysts have warned was too aggressive.

“I think the embassies have been overly responsive to the closure of the American embassy,” said Winnie.

At the very least, there is a conflict of interest between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States and the West. For weeks, he has complained about the “premature” diplomatic departure, as well as the overwhelming predictions of a possible Russian attack.

“The population is caught in a mixed signal, as it were,” Nahelo said. “They are happy to help but are confused by the messages they receive.”

READ Also  Jake Sullivan, Biden's Adviser, Long a Figure of Fascination

The Zelenskyy government appears to be releasing its hard upper lip this week, calling for a “unity day” on Wednesday, one of the days chosen by the West for possible Russian aggression – a date that seems to be slipping.

So, what’s next for the Ukraine crisis? Experts say the coming days and weeks could be serious.

Opinion: Russia-Ukraine conflict cannot keep America on its side

According to Nahelo, “the next two or three weeks will show what the results of diplomacy will be,” and whether Ukraine will keep its position.

Experts still do not rule out a full-scale Russian aggression, a major attack on Ukraine’s infrastructure or the removal of more territory in the Russia-leaning east and south.

What others fear is a hybrid war, such as the cyber-attack seen on several Ukrainian websites on Tuesday. Or, attacking some “false-flag” to provoke the population and create problems from within.

“We’re looking at any kind of intrusion,” Winnikis said. “Not in the sense of a classic attack, but a deviation in motion-style.”

Putin is the wild card in all of this. No one claims to know what is going on in his mind, or whether his final decision will be logical. According to Nahelo, “we consider him a chess player, a strategist, a strategist… but he can be crazy.”

With all the distractions he has already created and all the attention he has already gained, maybe “crazy like a fox”.

#RussiaUkraine #crisis #Putins #latest #moves

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Russia Scoffs at Tokyo Olympics Ban: ‘Let Them Listen to Classical Music’

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment