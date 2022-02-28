Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelenskyy’s on-the-ground images draw sharp contrast with reclusive Putin



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukrainian soil, as he helps his countrymen and women to fight for their survival against Russian aggression, draws a striking contrast with Russian President Vladimir Putin – who has largely gone unnoticed.

Zelensky, 44, has denied that he will flee the country if attacked, and Kiev still has photos and videos of him published online, rallying forces and winning international acclaim for his bravery in the face of threats. Coming across the border.

Ukraine showdown: Vladimir Putin’s challenge to Vladimir Putin

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not rides,” the former comedian said in a video posted on Twitter on Saturday after he rejected an American offer to evacuate the Ukrainian capital.

Zelensky said on Saturday that fighting was raging in many parts of Ukraine, but that citizens were protecting their “county, their land” and the “future” of their children.

“Zelensky’s image is positive for Ukraine and the rest of the world,” Rebecca Koffler, a former U.S. intelligence officer of Russian descent, told Gadget Clock Digital. “Ukrainians see him as a wartime leader who is not afraid, he is fearless, he is with his people and he is ready to fight at the risk of his own life.”

His Twitter feed, meanwhile, is full of all the updates on his various calls with world leaders as he seeks to show support for his beleagured nation.

“Jelensky is doing what a president should be doing, he’s involved with the world, he’s getting support from NATO members and non-NATO members,” Dan Hoffman, a former CIA station chief in Moscow, told Gadget Clock Digital.

“He understands how to present himself and he understands how to create a beautiful, really important strategic statement for the world,” he said.

This is in stark contrast to Putin, who is largely out of sight. The Kremlin has recently posted a handful of photos of the 69-year-old president, including a visit to the construction site of the National Space Station – but the photos are completely different from the more dynamic shots of his Ukrainian rival.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Hoffman said it was “disgraceful” for Putin that Zelensky was “kicking the front of his leadership.”

“It’s delicious to me. If you are looking for a silver lining in the black clouds of war, enjoy Jelensky – the most unlikely man in the most unlikely situation – he is not Winston Churchill, he did not grow up doing it, yet at the most difficult time in his country’s history.” Moving forward here, ”he said.

Koffler said Putin was not necessarily in hiding, but was probably still not happy with the situation on the ground. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.

“He hates Zelensky and he kind of thinks it’s up to him to compete,” he said. “He could do some other kind of exercise, like he’s going to change the state of the nuclear power, so he could take a picture of something approved for propaganda purposes. But he’s going to have a more threatening idea in that look.”

But Koffler believes that sticking around to Zelensky and turning it into an international gathering point has undermined Putin’s plans. He also mentioned Putin’s fondness for judo and how he said it helped him see the weakness of his opponents – but in this case, he may be the one whose attitude was disturbed.

“The fact that Zelensky was outnumbered by him may have put Putin out of balance,” he said.

Audrey Conclin of Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.