Russia, Ukraine ‘deepfake’ video, audio are concerns for US intelligence

16 seconds ago
As tensions continue in Ukraine and Russia, U.S. intelligence officials are monitoring the video and audio of the manipulation, which could lead to multiple cases of misinformation.

As technology continues to improve, the FBI continues to crack down on illegal diphtheria.

“Audio, video, text and pictures are made to show something that didn’t necessarily happen or didn’t happen,” said Pranab Shah, head of the FBI’s cyber division unit.

Shah told Gadget Clock that the technology, once reserved for cyber wizards, is becoming more user-friendly. He says that these digital scams are becoming easier to do and that they are not always illegal Several parodies of Tom Cruise and other actors exist online.

Tom Cruise dips into more serious issues with realistic funny videos at Tiktok Point

The FBI is involved if the video violates any federal law, such as extortion or forgery. Shah gave Gadget Clock an example of manipulating the voice of a company’s executive.

“Same shock. Same accent, and they make a phone call and you as the CEO can tell the employee for that money.”

A similar situation has occurred in Hong Kong as part of the international looting which is still under investigation.

While the FBI will not comment specifically on Dipfex as part of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, other intelligence sources say they are looking for altered videos of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other key players.

“I think we’re starting to see the tip of the iceberg on these,” cyber expert Matthew Cunningham told Gadget Clock.

Cunningham has a stern warning to the public.

“I think it’s probably wiser to examine everything you see,” he said. “Perhaps the more emotionally provocative it is, the more important it is to confirm the sources.”

