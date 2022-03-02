Russia Ukraine Latest News Updates: Russian army continues to attack Ukraine claims occupation of many cities efforts taken fast to evacuate Indian students

Russia Ukraine Crisis Live: The Russian Ambassador has said that Russia is working on the corridor to rescue Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine. A day after an Indian student was killed in clashes between Russia and Ukraine, the new Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov said Moscow is working on creating a “humanitarian corridor” for the safe passage of Indians through the Russian-Ukrainian border. Used to be

Russia Ukraine War Live: After Naveen from Karnataka, an Indian student from Barnala city of Punjab also died in Ukraine. The student’s name is Chandan Jindal (22). According to CNN-News 18, Chandan, a medical student in Ukraine who was admitted to Vinnitsia after a brain stroke, died on Wednesday. Earlier, Naveen Shekharappa of Karnataka was killed in an attack by the Russian army. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday that according to estimates, around 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since the issue of the advisory.

The Russian military claimed on Wednesday that it had taken complete control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its seventh day. “Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken full control of the regional center of Kherson,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on television. He claimed that public services and transport were running as before. “The city is not facing any shortage of food and essential commodities,” he said. He said talks were underway between the Russian military and local authorities to maintain order, protect the population and keep public services running. Earlier, the Russian army had announced the occupation of the port city of Burdiansk. Burdiansk is located in the northwest of Crimea on the Azov Sea.

However, Kherson Mayor Igor Kolikhayev said in a post on Facebook, “We are still Ukrainian. Still firm.” He denied the Russian military’s claims, making it clear that they needed to find a way to “collect the bodies of the dead” and “restore damaged electricity, gas, water and heating”. However, this may not happen immediately.” Meanwhile, it is being told that 136 civilians have died in the attack on residential buildings of Kharkiv.

The Moscow Stock Exchange did not open for trading for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. The Russian Central Bank said in a statement that limited operations would be allowed for the first time this week. Russia has been mired in severe financial meltdown after the United States, the European Union and other Western allies imposed sanctions on much of the country’s banking system.

US President Joe Biden, in his first State of the Union address, vowed to confront Russia's aggression and control US inflation. Biden's speech has increased in importance as Russia invades Ukraine. The President also started his speech with the issue of Ukraine crisis. He asked the MPs present in the chamber of the House to stand up and salute the spirit of the people of Ukraine. After this all the MPs stood up. "Throughout our history, the lesson we have learned is that when dictators do not pay the price for their aggression, they tend to spread more chaos," Biden said. "Putin's war is premeditated and unprovoked," the president said. He rejected attempts at diplomacy. They thought that Western countries and NATO would not respond. He thought that he could divide us in our house itself. Putin was wrong. We are ready.