Russia-Ukraine: McConnell warns of ‘catastrophic’ war, says Putin must pay steep price



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned on Tuesday that Russia could launch a “catastrophic” war in Ukraine, saying the West must retaliate or face the risk of further embezzlement by President Vladimir Putin.

“The world is watching. Our allies, our adversaries, and neutral countries will all judge the West by our response – and plan their future accordingly,” said McConnell, R-Kai. “As he escalates his war against Ukraine, Putin will have to pay a much higher price than he did for the invasion of Georgia and Ukraine.”

NATO says Russia plans ‘full scale attack’ on Kiev, warns of ‘real risk’ of full-scale war in Europe

McConnell added: “It should start with destructive sanctions against the Kremlin and its allies, but not end … Our NATO and EU allies must take steps to impose similarly significant costs on Putin. A welcome but overdue announcement and of course a permanent cancellation. “

McConnell is one of many Senate Republicans who have criticized President Biden for his reluctance to impose sanctions on Russia before an almost certain invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said Tuesday that he would impose further sanctions on Russia in the wake of the attack. They will include financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs. Biden also said he would remove additional troops from the Baltic states.

The White House has announced that Russia has invaded Ukraine

McConnell said Tuesday that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine could be “very serious” and would have far-reaching geopolitical consequences.

“Every indication is that these measures will be used as a prelude to further aggression and larger attacks. If this happens, many Ukrainians could die,” he said. “The humanitarian consequences could be catastrophic. And the threat to Ukraine will not stop. If Putin’s aggression is allowed to continue unopposed, all independent countries in the world will be affected.”

Many experts say Russia’s actions against Ukraine represent Putin’s attempt to challenge post-Cold War orders and revive the old Soviet Union. Putin said the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the twentieth century.

The aggression came after two consecutive US presidents rejected threats from Russia to the West.

Former President Obama told his 2012 opponent Mitt Romney that “The 1980s are calling now To call back their foreign policy “when Romney called Russia the biggest geopolitical enemy of the United States.

And at his 2018 Helsinki press conference with former President Trump Putin, he refused to stand for an assessment of the U.S. intelligence community that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. The late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, called the performance “disrespectful.”

Kelly Farres of Gadget Clock, Brooke Singman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.