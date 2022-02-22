World

Russia-Ukraine: McConnell warns of ‘catastrophic’ war, says Putin must pay steep price

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-Ukraine: McConnell warns of ‘catastrophic’ war, says Putin must pay steep price
Written by admin
Russia-Ukraine: McConnell warns of ‘catastrophic’ war, says Putin must pay steep price

Russia-Ukraine: McConnell warns of ‘catastrophic’ war, says Putin must pay steep price

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned on Tuesday that Russia could launch a “catastrophic” war in Ukraine, saying the West must retaliate or face the risk of further embezzlement by President Vladimir Putin.

“The world is watching. Our allies, our adversaries, and neutral countries will all judge the West by our response – and plan their future accordingly,” said McConnell, R-Kai. “As he escalates his war against Ukraine, Putin will have to pay a much higher price than he did for the invasion of Georgia and Ukraine.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K., speaking to reporters Monday, August 16, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R.K., speaking to reporters Monday, August 16, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
(AP Photo / Timothy D. Easley)

NATO says Russia plans ‘full scale attack’ on Kiev, warns of ‘real risk’ of full-scale war in Europe

McConnell added: “It should start with destructive sanctions against the Kremlin and its allies, but not end … Our NATO and EU allies must take steps to impose similarly significant costs on Putin. A welcome but overdue announcement and of course a permanent cancellation. “

McConnell is one of many Senate Republicans who have criticized President Biden for his reluctance to impose sanctions on Russia before an almost certain invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said Tuesday that he would impose further sanctions on Russia in the wake of the attack. They will include financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs. Biden also said he would remove additional troops from the Baltic states.

President Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.

President Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

READ Also  Your Thursday Briefing - The New York Times

The White House has announced that Russia has invaded Ukraine

McConnell said Tuesday that Russia’s aggression in Ukraine could be “very serious” and would have far-reaching geopolitical consequences.

“Every indication is that these measures will be used as a prelude to further aggression and larger attacks. If this happens, many Ukrainians could die,” he said. “The humanitarian consequences could be catastrophic. And the threat to Ukraine will not stop. If Putin’s aggression is allowed to continue unopposed, all independent countries in the world will be affected.”

Many experts say Russia’s actions against Ukraine represent Putin’s attempt to challenge post-Cold War orders and revive the old Soviet Union. Putin said the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical tragedy of the twentieth century.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.
(Via Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP Getty Images)

The aggression came after two consecutive US presidents rejected threats from Russia to the West.

Former President Obama told his 2012 opponent Mitt Romney that “The 1980s are calling now To call back their foreign policy “when Romney called Russia the biggest geopolitical enemy of the United States.

And at his 2018 Helsinki press conference with former President Trump Putin, he refused to stand for an assessment of the U.S. intelligence community that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. The late Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz, called the performance “disrespectful.”

Kelly Farres of Gadget Clock, Brooke Singman and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

READ Also  California Businessman Is Sentenced to 30 Years in $1 Billion Ponzi Scheme


#RussiaUkraine #McConnell #warns #catastrophic #war #Putin #pay #steep #price

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment