Russia-Ukraine outcome presents little upside for Biden, but ‘downside’ possible: Strategists



Political strategists on both sides of the corridor downplayed the impact that the Russia-Ukraine crisis could have on the 2022 midterm elections, warning that the Russian invasion could be seen as another foreign policy failure for President Biden.

Voters tend to vote on domestic issues, strategists say, and Biden could get a positive sign if he helps avoid a catastrophe in Ukraine, but his party is unlikely to be able to translate it into electoral gain.

Gadget Clock contributor Carl Rowe explained to Gadget Clock Digital, “It will be a good thing for him and a good thing for the country, but it will not overturn the basics.” “The fundamentals are so bad that the effect is not reversing this thing. People are making a broad and big judgment about it.”

“I don’t see it as something that could save him,” he added.

Russia has amassed about 150,000 troops along its southwestern border and deployed troops to allied Belarus. Russia has said it has no plans to invade neighboring Ukraine, but Biden has said that an attack could take place in the next few days.

According to a January Gadget Clock poll, 54% of voters deny Biden’s performance in foreign policing.

Gadget Clock spoke with Digital Democrats and Republican strategists about how the results could affect the upcoming midterm, and the views of both sides were almost unanimous: Biden would only feel the negative consequences of the crisis. If he maintains the status quo, it will be fine: the fate of his team will not change in November this year.

Rove argued that Biden could see “rallies around the flag moment” if Putin attacked, but that would not be enough to help his party – a sentiment echoed by Democrat strategists.

“I think it’s neutral,” said Democrat strategist Jennifer Holdsworth. “On election day, I never had a question about what was happening abroad, except when we were newly involved in the Iraq conflict.… I think the whole nation is still focused on economic factors.”

“I think it’s happening in February and not October, there’s a lot more time for development in the medium term, and I don’t think it’s going to be a net positive or a net negative – it depends on how it is played in the summer,” Holdsworth said. The campaigner has 20 years of experience, he stressed.

Democrat strategist and Gadget Clock contributor Leslie Marshall agreed, saying “Russia and Ukraine will not influence the election.”

“When Americans vote, they’re mostly domesticated, and they cross party lines, whether they’re Democrats or Republicans,” Marshall said. “The things that Americans care about the most – without foreign policy problems until we get involved militarily – are looking at the economy, they’re looking at covid, restrictions, gas pumps, supply chains. না… I don’t really think it has any effect.”

Marshall acknowledged that if an attack affected energy prices and shipping again, it could make some decisions in the November election, but he also pointed out that the Western world controls “50% of the world economy” while Russia and China together control half. .

Matt McWeek, a Texas-based GOP adviser and former press secretary to the two U.S. senators, described the crisis as “all bad for the White House.”

“If Putin backs down, it will be a decent foreign policy victory for Biden, and it will probably strengthen NATO, which would be a good thing,” McWeek said. “I doubt that the Ukraine issue, if resolved now diplomatically, will be very important in the intervening nine months from now.”

“However, if Russia’s power and empire increase, voters may see it as a failure of another foreign policy of this administration after the defeat of Afghanistan,” he added. “If Biden had effectively sided with Putin, it could have sent a signal to China about their aggression in the South China Sea, but the opposite is likely to happen.”

Democrat strategists insist that any attack should not be reflected on the US president – whoever he is – but rather “resting on Vladimir Putin’s shoulders.”

Democrat strategist and Gadget Clock contributor Richard Fowler said.

“This language was a very smart move by President Biden that it was not about America versus Russia. It was about getting out of Putin’s hands and trying to create an international crisis where one was not.”