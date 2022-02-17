Russia-Ukraine: Pentagon calls reported shelling of village ‘troubling’



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin addressed reports that Ukraine and Russian-backed rebels accused each other of violating the ceasefire after a shootout on Thursday, saying the United States was monitoring the situation.

At a NATO news conference Thursday morning, Austin said he was concerned that Russia might try to launch a false flag campaign as an excuse to invade Ukraine, but that the United States was not in a position to do so.

“We’ve seen reports of shelling … and they’re definitely problematic. We’re still collecting details, but we’ve been saying for some time that the Russians can do something like this to justify military conflict, so we’re going to keep a close eye on that,” Austin said.

Austin also addressed Russia’s claim that it was withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border, saying that this was not only a lie, but that the Kremlin was continuing to take action that indicated it was preparing for offensive action against the neighboring country.

State Department counters Russia’s ‘propaganda’, saying troops are moving to ‘combat positions’

“The Russians say they are withdrawing some of those forces, now that the exercise is over. But we do not see the exact opposite, we see that they have added 150,000 troops already equipped to that border … even in the last few days,” Austin said. .

The secretary general noted that Russia was not withdrawing as evidence of Russian troops approaching the border, additional combat and aid aircraft flying, activity in the Black Sea and an increase in blood supplies.

“I myself was a soldier a long time ago, and I know for a fact that you don’t do these kinds of things for no reason. And if you’re ready to pack up and go home, you definitely don’t,” Austin said.

Ukraine cyber attack: Russia blamed for ‘biggest’ disruption in country’s history

Despite all this, Austin said that “there is nothing inevitable about this growing conflict,” which he said “can still be avoided.”

Austin reiterated President Biden’s recent message that the United States is ready to “protect every inch of NATO territory” in the event of a need, but he also made it clear that they are ready to talk to Putin and find a peaceful way to avoid conflict.

“Of course, one of the things that Mr. Putin wants to do is engage in more dialogue. And as we have said, we welcome that. Locked up, “Austin said. “A peaceful outcome that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity represents the best outcome – for Ukraine, to be sure, but also for Russia and the Russian people.”

Austin said that if Putin was “serious” about a peaceful solution, “he would not find a better or more serious dialogue in the United States and in this alliance.”

If the Russian leader is not serious about diplomacy, Austin warns, “it will be clear to the whole world that he has started a war on the diplomatic options left on the table,” and that Putin will “bear the brunt of the suffering and the immense sacrifice.”