Russia-Ukraine: Sec. Austin says no country should be able to 'dictate what another country does'



Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin argued that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was important for maintaining international order because border tensions had reached a boiling point.

Russia has mobilized about 150,000 troops on its southwestern border and conducted military exercises over the weekend. Russia has said it has no plans to invade neighboring Ukraine, but President Biden said Friday that he is confident Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

Austin told ABC’s “This Week” that the effects of any attack would be felt around the world, and that Americans should be concerned about the consequences.

“You’ve heard us talk about the importance of maintaining a rule-based international order,” Austin said. “No country should be able to instruct another country with whom it should align itself or should not be able to redefine the borders of another country at will.”

Russia on Sunday stepped up military exercises near Ukraine’s northern border amid fears of two days of continued shelling along lines of communication between troops and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The exercise, originally scheduled for Sunday, brought a large contingent of Russian troops to neighboring Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north. The presence of Russian troops raised concerns that they could be used to destroy the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Austin reiterated Biden’s pledge that US troops stationed in the region would not be engaged in defending Ukraine and that Russia would not deploy in Donbass or other parts of the country if it decided to take military action.

He said he believed “our troops would be fine” in the event of a military strike, but that the civilian population of Ukraine would suffer greatly in his estimation.

“If [Putin] By deploying such a war force, it would cause a great deal of damage to the civilian population, “Austin said, adding that Russia has” gathered the things you need to conduct a successful attack. ”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.