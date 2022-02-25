World

Russia-Ukraine: Stefanik says Biden’s ‘weakness’ has made world less safe

11 seconds ago
Exclusive: Alice Stefanik, chairman of the House GOP conference, has sharply criticized President Biden’s “failed leadership” after Russia invaded Ukraine, despite warnings from the White House and US allies to resign.

“On the world stage, President Biden’s weakness has encouraged our opponents to look no further than Ukraine and Afghanistan,” Stefanik, RNY, told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement. “The world is less secure because of his failed leadership.”

Representative Alice Stefanik, RNY, at the U.S. Capital Visitor Center in Washington, DC, May 14, 2021. (Alex Wang / Getty Images)

Representative Alice Stefanik, RNY, at the U.S. Capital Visitor Center in Washington, DC, May 14, 2021. (Alex Wang / Getty Images)

The 3rd House Republican also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin and shot the media for coming to Biden’s defense.

Russia has invaded Ukraine, the largest European invasion since World War II

“I would say again: Putin is a perverted thug and authoritarian war criminal,” Stephanik told Gadget Clock Digital. “The liberal media, which pushed Russia’s deception, is now acting as Joe Biden’s stenographer and melting away at the fact that Biden’s weakness has made the world less secure. And the American people know that.”

Stefanik faced criticism on Thursday Previous statement On Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, which Biden described as “weak, stupid and incompetent President and Commander-in-Chief of the United States.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.
(Via Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP Getty Images)

Jonathan Carl of ABC News said Stefanik’s statement “spends more time attacking the American president than Vladimir Putin” and cited GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s statement, noting Biden and calling for a unified response.

Jack Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, also blasted Stephanik’s reaction and his support for President Trump, who had previously praised Putin as a “genius.”

Stefanik’s earlier statement also called Putin a “thug” and said that the American people were united in their support of Ukraine.

Reporters call on Biden to demand expected sanctions to stop Russian aggression

“I join the American people in praying for the safety of the innocent Ukrainians as they endure an unjustified and unreasonable attack by a ruthless, bloodthirsty, dictatorial dictator,” Stefanik said. “Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and a confused thug. We must stand up to democracy in the face of attack.”

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, a Ukrainian soldier walks past a village house in Novoluhansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, a Ukrainian soldier walks past a village house in Novoluhansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)

The remarks came as Russian forces attacked Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in what is being called “the biggest military strike by one state against another.” European continent Since World War II.

At least 57 people have been killed and 169 injured in the first day of full-scale Russian aggression in Ukraine, Ukraine’s Health Minister Oleh Layashko said on Thursday.

Biden responded by imposing additional sanctions on Russia and the deployment of 7,000 more US troops to Germany. He says the US military will not fight in Ukraine.

Daniel Wallace of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


