Russia-Ukraine: Turkey again rejects Putin’s actions, Erdogan pushes for ‘dialogue’ and diplomacy

Turkish diplomats have again rejected Russia’s move in Ukraine, with each country’s president speaking on the phone on Wednesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Issued An explicit statement on Monday rejected Russia’s decision to recognize the “so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics”, saying the decision was “unacceptable.” On Wednesday, Turkey’s envoy to the UN reiterated his position on Russia’s “aggression” on Ukrainian soil.

“We are witnessing a new aggression on Ukrainian soil, and we reject the Russian offer to recognize the separatist territories,” the representative said. Says.

And when Turkey presented its message to the UN, Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on the phone to discuss Ukraine’s development.

Russia’s long game in Ukraine, energy and Europe

Readout calls from both governments have focused on various elements of the talks, with Turkey claiming that Erdogan made it clear to Russia that the conflict in the region would “not benefit anyone” while Russia insisted it had raised “legitimate concerns and demands.”

“President Erdogan, who renewed his call for a negotiated settlement, said it was important to bring diplomacy to the fore and that it (Turkey) continued its constructive position in NATO,” the Ankara Redout said.

Russia has confirmed this element that “the presidents have agreed to continue the Russian-Turkish communication in various formats.”

Fame. Gallagher: Biden admin is testing a ‘very stupid’ theory against Putin

Relations between Turkey and Russia are still complicated. After centuries of direct conflicts over control of the Black Sea region and countless revivals between the two countries, relations between the two countries have been seen to be improving.

READ Also  White House Estimates Almost 1 Million Younger Children Got Vaccines So Far

At a closed-door meeting in Sochi in November 2021, Putin and Erdogan discussed bilateral cooperation on trade and defense, as well as regional issues in Syria, where the two countries mediated a ceasefire.

But while Russia has increased its position on the border with Ukraine, Turkey has increased its support for the independent state.

Biden’s foreign affairs approval drops to 40%: Gallup poll

“On the particular issue of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, I think Turkey is playing a supportive role,” James Anderson, president of the Institute of World Politics and former under-secretary for policy under President Trump, told Gadget Clock Digital.

“They have made it very clear that they oppose any Russian invasion of Ukraine. They have made clear their opposition to Russia’s intervention in Georgia a few years ago. We welcome these statements.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the sale of drones to Ukraine in January, and last week explicitly expressed Turkey’s desire to “stand by … and help” Ukraine. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdogan further stressed that “Turkey continues to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Crimea.”


