Russia-Ukraine war: AG Garland taps veteran federal prosecutor to head task force targeting Russian oligarchs



Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Thursday the appointment of a long-term federal prosecutor who has been forced to head the department’s newly formed task force to investigate the activities of Russian oligarchs and others involved in corruption, or to try to avoid sanctions.

Garland on Wednesday announced the launch of Task Force Kleptocapture “to catch the responsible corrupt Russian oligarchs.” Speaking at the American Bar Association Institute on White Collar Crime on Thursday, he revealed that the task force would be led by Andrew Adams, a senior prosecutor based in the Southern District of New York.

“Together with our federal and international partners,” Garland said in a video message, “we will spare no effort in our efforts to investigate, arrest and prosecute those whose criminal activities enable the Russian government to continue its unjust war against Ukraine.”

Adams and his team will work under the supervision of Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who said in an earlier statement: “Alligators will be warned: we will use every means to collect and confiscate your criminal money.”

The Biden administration on Thursday announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces continue to hit Ukraine.

The new sanctions target Putin’s press secretaries Dmitry Peskov and Alisha Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s richest men and close allies of Putin. The U.S. State Department has announced that it is imposing a visa ban on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.

“These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the US financial system; their assets will be frozen in the United States and their property will be barred from being used,” the White House said in a statement announcing the new sanctions.

The White House has described Kremlin spokesman Peskov as “a key figure in Putin’s campaign.”

The property of Usmanov and others will be blocked from use by the United States and Americans. His assets include his superhero, one of the largest in the world, which has just been confiscated by Germany. Usmanov’s private jet, one of the largest privately owned aircraft in Russia, is banned.

Others targeted on Thursday were Oligarch Nikolai Tokarev, Arkady Rotenberg, Sergei Chemezov, Igor Shuvalov and Yevgeny Prigogin and their families.

