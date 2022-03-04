Sports

Russia-Ukraine war: Alex Ovechkin finds sympathy from Capitals GM amid invasion

Washington Capitals General manager Brian McLellan on Wednesday defended star forward Alex Ovechkin amid pressure from Russian players. NHL Faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, he says he is a “good man” who has been held in “difficult circumstances”.

Ovechkin, a well-known supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was immediately in the spotlight on Thursday morning following news of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Since then, multiple sponsors of Ovechkin have distanced themselves from him, including hockey equipment giants CCM and MassMutual, which said this week that they would no longer show him in marketing ventures.

But McLellan expressed sympathy for Ovechkin and other Russian players.

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals looks at the Ottawa senators during the second leg of a game at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2022.

“It’s tough for all the Russian players in the league,” McLellan said via NBC Sports Washington. What are their political views and what are their reactions that may return to the country. “

“[Ovechkin’s] A good man, he’s an emotional person, and he personally takes things in stride, ”adds McLellan.“ I think he’s been put under an incredible amount of pressure. You know, for us, it’s about how we support him.

“He’s the face of our franchise and the face of hockey in this area, his family grew up here, his kids came from here and because of his condition, he’s probably in a difficult situation to manage – a situation I’m not sure he really thought about or Anyone who has, really. It’s hard for him. “

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals takes a breather during a timeout against the Philadelphia Flyers on February 17, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Ovechkin, who was previously unavailable to reporters before last week’s game New York RangersSpeaking to reporters after the group’s practice on Friday, he hoped the conflict in Ukraine would “end soon” but apparently avoided keeping himself away from Putin.

“Okay, he’s my president. But as I said, I’m not in politics. I’m an athlete, and you know how I said, I hope everything will be over soon,” Ovechkin said. “It’s a (now) difficult situation for both parties and for everything. Everything I hope is going to end. I’m not in control of this situation.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin stand together during a reception at the Kremlin on May 27, 2014, for the national team that won the 2014 Ice Hockey World Championship.

For now, McLellan says all he can do is support her.

“We talk to him,” McLellan said. “He’s under pressure from North America, from Russia, from his family, from different people – and he’s trying to solve it. So, we try to support him. We talk to him, people talk to us. All the time. What can we do to help? Help her with what she needs. “

