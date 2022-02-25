Russia-Ukraine war: Biden promise to restore world order collapses as global chaos reigns



As candidate Joe Biden put it on the campaign trail, things were simple: elect him president and the world order would return to a place where America would not be overrun.

“The world does not organize itself. American leadership, backed by clear goals and the right strategy, is needed to effectively address the defined global challenges of our time,” Biden’s campaign website stressed. “To lead again, we must restore our credibility and influence. From the first day of the Biden administration, other nations will once again have reason to believe and respect the words of an American president.”

He also spoke harshly about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But just over 13 months after President Biden took office, the post-Cold War world order is on the verge of collapse.

It began with a humiliating American departure from Afghanistan, where frustrated Afghans simply flew American planes to their deaths, the safety of American troops depended on Taliban fighters, and American civilians were stranded in the country when their president broke his orders. Promise not to leave them behind.

King of the hills

The global order now resembles something close to the worldwide version of King of the Hills. Russia is waging a violent invasion of Ukraine – despite Biden’s assurances that, if elected, Putin would no longer threaten Eastern Europe.

“Putin knows that the days of his tyranny and the days of trying to intimidate the people of the United States and Eastern Europe when I was president are over,” Biden said in October 2019.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jane Saki was pressured by Biden’s promise that Putin would no longer want to “intimidate” Eastern Europe, but he denied that Biden’s guarantees had fallen short.

“I’ll look at it, in fact, from its prism: the United States and President Biden have rallied the world, rallied Europe to stand up to President Putin’s efforts and actions,” Saki said.

Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine after Putin declared a “special military operation” in the country. Putin is widely believed to have sought an excuse to attack after gathering large numbers of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and declaring independence for the two Ukrainian territories.

A total of 137 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were killed early Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video speech. That number was expected to increase.

The Russian attack seemed to be the beginning of a “large-scale attack” Kiev is the capital city A senior U.S. defense official said Thursday.

“It is our assessment that they have every intention to behead the government,” the official said. “They are moving towards Kiev.”

International observers were concerned about the possibility of a greater European war beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Invites aggression

While some critics have argued that global chaos would worsen under President Trump, Republicans have argued that Biden’s perceived weakness on the world stage has led to the aggression of America’s allies.

It is not just Russia that is seeking to capitalize on global instability.

China wants to seize control of Taiwan. This is what the propaganda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has said.

One Chinese state media outlet was mistakenly seen posting guidelines on what to publish and what not to do about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while an editor at another outlet weighed in with language and methodological guidelines that he said were necessary to move along a fine line. Believed.

Horizon News, a CCP-owned Beijing News social media account, Appears to post instructions With a note that no post should be published with anti-Russian or pro-Western content.

Ming Jinwei, senior editor of the Xinhua News Agency, similarly wrote on his WeChat blog about how his outlets needed to move in a tight line over its coverage of Ukraine, noting that China “must support Russia with sensitive and moral support when they refrain from being trampled by the US.” The toes of the United States and the European Union. ”

His post added: “In the future, China will also need Russia’s understanding and support when wrestling with the United States to resolve the Taiwan issue once and for all.”

