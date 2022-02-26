Russia Ukraine War Crisis civilian ready to fight with Russian army kiyv Ukrainian MP

Russia Ukraine War: The Russian army is now just a short distance from the center of the city of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The fierce fighting between the armies of both the countries continues on Saturday as well.

Saturday marks the third day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian army has reached Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Even after this Ukraine is not ready to lay down arms. Hundreds of civilians have taken up arms and left their homes to fight Russian forces at the appeal of President Vladimir Zelensky. At the same time, a woman MP herself is telling the people how the AK-47 rifle is operated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a video on Saturday in which he appealed to civilians to take up arms. He said- “I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our country, because our weapons are our truth.”

Along with this, he also condemned the claims that it was being said that he had surrendered or had fled the country. He said outside his office- “A lot of fake information has surfaced on the internet which says that I had allegedly called my army to lay down arms. Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect it all.”

On the other hand, now the Russian army is just a few kilometers away from the center of Kiev city. In such a situation, soon this fight will now reach inside the city. For this the people of Ukraine are also preparing themselves. The general public has taken up the guns themselves. On the roofs of the house, in the streets and alleys, these people are keeping an eye on the Russian army. So that as soon as he entered the city, he could be targeted by the bullets of the army as well as the common people.

According to the information received, it is also being told on TV in Ukraine that how people can make bombs from household items. So that when the opportunity arises, these bombs can be used against the Russian army. At the same time, the photo of a woman MP there is also becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which she is carrying An-47 in her hand. It is being told that she is teaching people to operate this rifle.

