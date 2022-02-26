World

Russia Ukraine War Crisis civilian ready to fight with Russian army kiyv Ukrainian MP

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia Ukraine War Crisis civilian ready to fight with Russian army kiyv Ukrainian MP
Written by admin
Russia Ukraine War Crisis civilian ready to fight with Russian army kiyv Ukrainian MP

Russia Ukraine War Crisis civilian ready to fight with Russian army kiyv Ukrainian MP

Russia Ukraine War Crisis civilian ready to fight with Russian army kiyv Ukrainian MP

Russia Ukraine War: The Russian army is now just a short distance from the center of the city of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. The fierce fighting between the armies of both the countries continues on Saturday as well.

Saturday marks the third day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Russian army has reached Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. Even after this Ukraine is not ready to lay down arms. Hundreds of civilians have taken up arms and left their homes to fight Russian forces at the appeal of President Vladimir Zelensky. At the same time, a woman MP herself is telling the people how the AK-47 rifle is operated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a video on Saturday in which he appealed to civilians to take up arms. He said- “I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our country, because our weapons are our truth.”

Along with this, he also condemned the claims that it was being said that he had surrendered or had fled the country. He said outside his office- “A lot of fake information has surfaced on the internet which says that I had allegedly called my army to lay down arms. Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect it all.”

On the other hand, now the Russian army is just a few kilometers away from the center of Kiev city. In such a situation, soon this fight will now reach inside the city. For this the people of Ukraine are also preparing themselves. The general public has taken up the guns themselves. On the roofs of the house, in the streets and alleys, these people are keeping an eye on the Russian army. So that as soon as he entered the city, he could be targeted by the bullets of the army as well as the common people.

READ Also  Liberals Who Don’t Retire - The New York Times

According to the information received, it is also being told on TV in Ukraine that how people can make bombs from household items. So that when the opportunity arises, these bombs can be used against the Russian army. At the same time, the photo of a woman MP there is also becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which she is carrying An-47 in her hand. It is being told that she is teaching people to operate this rifle.

Read here every update of the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine…


#Russia #Ukraine #War #Crisis #civilian #ready #fight #Russian #army #kiyv #Ukrainian

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Las Vegas high schooler charged with battery after video of horrific classroom beating goes viral

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment