Russia-Ukraine war: Dayana Yastremska reaches Lyon Open semis after barely escaping war

14 hours ago
Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska revealed last week that she had survived a Russian attack on her country because bombs were being dropped. Days later, he is playing in the semifinals of the Lyon Open in France, looking for the fourth singles title of his career.

Yastremska entered the French tournament as a wild card and a heavy heart due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Somehow, he was able to beat Belgium’s Anna Bogdan in the Round of 32 from behind. He defeated Bogdan 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (9-7). Next round

In the round of 16, Yastremska beat qualifier Christina Box 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets to advance to the quarter-finals and still her toughest opponent.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in action against Angelique Karbar of Germany in the first round match of the first day of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billy King National Tennis Center.

Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in action against Angelique Karbar of Germany in the first round match of the first day of the 2021 US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billy King National Tennis Center.
(Jerry Lai / USA Today Sports / File photo)

Jasmine Paulini was ranked No. 5 in the event with more than 270 wins as a single player. However, Yastremska showed no fear again and lost to Paolini 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

“Another victory for (Ukraine),” he wrote on Instagram after finishing his post on #stopwar.

On Saturday, Yastremska will face his biggest on-court challenge in two weeks, a matchup with Romania’s second-seeded Sorana Carstia. Cîrstea is an experienced player who has entered the tournament with more than 470 wins and two career titles. He is ranked 31st in the world.

“I feel a lot of support from everyone,” Yastremska said after Friday’s victory. “Maybe in difficult times I can hear and especially feel how people are supporting me here and this is another victory for Ukraine.”

The 21-year-old is now one win away from another title match, but he thinks it was his own country when he played.

Difficult journey

On 23 February, Yastremska recalls Brut, he began to hear the sound of bombs near Odessa, Ukraine, at night.

“On the night of the 23rd, I woke up to a bomb.” Yastremska says. “I went to my father and asked him what was going on, and he said, ‘The war has begun.’ On the 24th, late at night, my father decided that the next morning, me, my sister, my mother, we would drive to Romania. [I] There was’ No, I will not leave the country. I want to be home with you and mom. I don’t want to leave. ‘ That was my first reaction.

“We drove for about three hours. I was too scared to drive because you never knew the bomb might be somewhere or you might meet someone on the street or in a tank. I don’t know. It was terrible.”

Ukraine's Diana Yastremska in action against Denmark's Clara Toussain in the second qualifying round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis on February 13, 2022, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Ukraine’s Diana Yastremska in action against Denmark’s Clara Toussain in the second qualifying round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis on February 13, 2022, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
(Robert Prenz / Getty Images)

Ukrainian tennis player Diana Yastremska, Sister Flee Nation during the Russian invasion: ‘I love you my country’

Yastremska said they went to Izmail near the Romanian border and took a boat across the river to Romania.

“I was very emotional because you see your parents on the other side of the river, and you go to a safe place and your parents are there (in Ukraine).

“It was very sad because when we said goodbye to each other with our parents, Dad said you girls have to leave, you have to follow your dreams, you have to build your future, and you have to take care of each other.… It’s very painful. “I never wanted anyone in my life to say goodbye to your family in war.”

Tracking his journey

On Friday, March 4, 2022, two women held posters during a demonstration outside the French Embassy in Lisbon in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Protests were held outside several embassies on Friday.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, two women held posters during a demonstration outside the French Embassy in Lisbon in solidarity with the Ukrainian people. Protests were held outside several embassies on Friday.
(AP Photo / Armando Franca)

Yastremska first posted that he was going to stay with his family and believed “peace will be restored.” But the next day he reveals that he is leaving the country with his sister.

“After spending two nights in the underground parking lot, my parents decided to send me and my younger sister out of Ukraine at any cost! Mom, Dad, we love you so much, take care of yourself !!! Country! Ukrainians take care of your life,” He wrote on Instagram.

He admits it was difficult to focus on tennis with the ongoing war.

“It’s hard to be in court when all the worries are about Ukraine and the family,” he wrote.

But when he comes on the court, he continues to win and is one win away from appearing in his first final since 2020.

He will face Christie on Saturday morning.


