Russia-Ukraine war: Dayana Yastremska will donate Lyon Open earnings to help war victims at home



Diana Yastremska fled war-torn Ukraine to play in the Lyon Open earlier this week and then traveled to Romania and then France, where she lost 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 to Zhang Shuai on Sunday.

This was the first final of the Yastramskar after losing to Ash Barty at the 2020 Adelaide International. He climbed the wave of perseverance, overcoming Anna Bogdan, Christina Buca, Jasmine Paulini and Sorana Karstia before his race to Zhang was over.

Yastremska held his breath as he tried to hold back tears as he was tied to the Ukrainian flag, saying the week was “really hard.”

“I’ve been fighting on the court here all this week, not just for myself, but for my country and এখনও I’m still very happy with the final because it’s been a long time since I’ve played in the final, and today I think I didn’t have enough emotion and was very tired Said. “But the crowd here and these people and it’s amazing since I came here. Everyone was very supportive of me and I felt a lot of strength from the people here and thanks to the tournament director for the wild card, thank you. Opportunity.”

He revealed to Bild last week that the path had taken him to France. He said he began hearing bombs near Odessa, Ukraine, on February 23, and on February 24, his father decided that he and his sister would have to leave the country as soon as the Russian forces launched an attack.

Yastremska said they went to Izmail near the Romanian border and took a boat across the river to Romania.

Leon Open

Yastremska entered the French tournament as a wild card.

He lost to Bogdan 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (9-7) to advance to the next round.

In the round of 16, Yastremska won 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets against the qualifier books to reach the quarter-final round and a tough opponent. With more than 270 wins as a single player, Paulini was the No. 5 pick in the event. However, Yastremska showed no fear again and lost to Paolini 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

Christia, the No. 2 pick in the tournament, and Yastremska played a front-counter match on Saturday.

Leon arrives at the open semis after Dayana Yastremska fled the war

Yastremska had to break the tie in the first set. He won the first set 7-6 (7-5) but lost the second set 4-6. Yastremska beat Karstia 6-4 in the final set. Yastremska won despite seven double faults. There were 5 runs for 9 wickets at break point.

The 21-year-old reached his first final since 2020 and ran close to China’s eighth seed Zhang. Yastremska won the first set 6-3, but the magic was gone as Zhang came back in the second and third sets to win the match.

To help her home

Yastremska told the crowd in Lyon that he was going to donate his earnings from the Lyon Open to victims of the Ukraine war.

“I am going to give the prize money that I have earned here to the Ukrainian Foundation for supporting Ukraine. And if the Ukrainian people are watching me, I want to say that you friends are very strong,” he said. “You have an amazing attitude and I have tried to fight for Ukraine and I want to thank everyone in Ukraine for standing by Ukraine and for showing us a really strong attitude.”

The runner-up at the Leon Open gets around $ 18,036.

Wants to win

Yastremska addressed fans on social media after the loss to Zhang and thanked them for their support.

“My dear Ukraine, I really wanted to win it for you !!” He tweeted. “I gave my best this week because the Ukrainians do it! Thank you for all the support I’ve received this week, it means the world to me. I’m forever grateful!”