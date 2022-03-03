Russia-Ukraine war: GOP senators demand Biden sanction alleged Putin cronies plotting Zelenskyy assassination



Exclusive: Ivor Sen. Johnny Ernst, who is leading five Republicans, called on the Biden administration to impose sanctions on the Wagner group and to investigate the report that hundreds of Russian mercenaries were in Kiev on a mission to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Ernst and his colleagues called for “immediate action” to investigate the allegations. The president will assassinate Volodymyr Zelensky. ”

They called for the imposition of economic sanctions through the Treasury Office for Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) in accordance with Wagner Group Executive Order 14024, along with Yevgeny Prigogin, Dmitry Utkin and Konstantin Pikalov, as well as other known associates.

“According to the report, Wagner’s group entered Ukraine at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the aim of assassinating Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in order to undermine Ukraine’s peace, security, political stability and territorial integrity as part of the Russian aggression,” the letter stressed. “We owe our allies to the maximum possible punishment of private actors directly involved in the Russian war in Ukraine, and we urge you to take all necessary measures to hold them accountable.”

The Wagner Group, technically a private Russian military company, has been considered a proxy group of Russian states abroad since its inception in 2014 and participated in the annexation of Crimea.

In December, the European Union, in support of the State Department, imposed sanctions on Wagner Group and its allies for serious human rights violations, including torture and extrajudicial killings, in countries including Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and the Donbass region of Ukraine.

The paramilitary organization was founded by Utkini, a veteran of the Chechen war and a former member of the Maine Intelligence Directorate, or Russian intelligence agency, abbreviated as GRU.

Russian oligarch Prigozin, an alleged close ally of Putin, has been accused of financially supporting the Wagner group. The FBI is looking for him in what is being called a “troll factory” for allegedly trying to interfere in the US elections from 2014 to early 2018 through a St. Petersburg-based Internet research agency.

Picalov is a colonel accused of leading the Wagner Group’s operations in Africa.

Ernst, a veteran of the war and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, signed the letter dated March 2 and received it exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital on Thursday. It features Sense Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, Mike Brown, R-Indiana, Lindsay Graham, R.S.C. And Bill Hager, signed by R-Ten.

Last April, Biden issued an executive order targeting the Russian Federation for a wide range of crimes, including free and fair democratic elections in the United States and undermining the conduct of democratic institutions, launching malicious cyber activities against the United States and its allies, and threatening “well.” .-Principles of international law are established with respect for the territorial integrity of states. “

The letter states that Biden stated in his order that “individuals are directly or indirectly involved or attempted to be involved.” Citizen or citizen; Actions that undermine the peace, security, political stability, or territorial integrity of the United States, its allies, or its allies are subject to “broader economic sanctions.”

It came as a convoy of several thousand Russian troops stalled outside Kiev. Zelensky has rejected an offer of eviction from the United States and vowed to fight alongside his countrymen. Russian forces have taken control of the Kherson Black Sea port, making it the first city to collapse since the Ukrainian invasion a week ago. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been largely evacuated, having been hit by heavy shelling over the past few days.

The Wagner group is not the only group that has been accused of plotting to assassinate Zelensky.

Gadget Clock Digital previously reported that Putin had sent war-hardened and intimidated Chechen fighters to Ukraine to support Russia’s invasion, possibly on a mission to assassinate or capture senior Ukrainian politicians. Ukrainian security forces have “destroyed” a hit squad of elite Chechen commandos sent to assassinate Zelensky, Kyiv defense officials told national media earlier this week.

The Times of London first reported on the Wagner Group’s alleged mission, saying more than 400 mercenaries had been sent from Africa in the past five weeks, ordering Russian forces to behead Zelensky’s government and pave the way for control of the Ukrainian capital.

A senior U.S. defense official told reporters Monday that there were rescheduled forces in Kiev but could not confirm that Zelensky had been ordered to be killed.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko imposed an overnight curfew, warning that any residents who go out could be mistaken for enemy sabotage and recovery groups.