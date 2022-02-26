World

Russia-Ukraine war: Grenell rips into Biden administration, State Department over crisis

3 seconds ago
Former United States Ambassador Richard Grenell spoke to radio host Jason Rantz on Saturday about what he called a “skill crisis” within the State Department.

Grenell Biden referred to the appointments in the administration department, calling its two leaders weak and ineffective.

“Biden recruiters in the State Department are an utter failure,” Grenell told Rantz on the show. “They have failed in their negotiations with North Korea, Iran, now Russia.”

Grenell denounced Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during the interview.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“I think the first thing we have to do is make sure that neither Wendy Sherman nor Tony Blinken is our negotiator. I mean, it’s really bad,” Grenell added.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman answers a reporter's question as she discusses the situation in Afghanistan at the State Department in Washington, DC, on August 18, 2021.

(Via Andrew Harnick / Pool REUTERS)

“Wendy Sherman’s nickname is ‘What Do You Want Wendy;’ When he talks, he gives up everything, “Grenell said. “Anthony Blinken is stellar and doesn’t understand his opponents. So I think we have to start claiming that the people we put in front of us for negotiations are tough diplomats. I’m tired of pushing the State Department aside.”

Grenell made it clear that he did not believe this was a unique problem for the Biden administration, saying that the department was “filled” with similarly incompetent socialites instead of hard-nosed diplomats.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addresses the UN Security Council on February 17, 2022.

(AP Photo / Richard Drew)

“It’s understandable that the State Department is full of a bunch of people who speak multiple languages ​​and know restaurants around the world and are good at eating,” Grenell said.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also told Gadget Clock on Friday that Blinken had consulted with him, and that while the two had “very different worldviews,” they had a “partial desire” to make the United States “stronger and greater.”

In an interview with Gadget Clock on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, Pompeo also criticized the Biden administration’s foreign policy approach, but said he hoped it would succeed.

Pompeo also told Gadget Clock, “I am rooting for the success of the Biden administration – despite my criticism and my deep concern about the policies they have chosen.” “I want them to succeed.”

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

