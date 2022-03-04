Russia-Ukraine war: Gymnastics, curling add Russian athletes to sports bans



Russia has been banned from international gymnastics and curling events in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The International Gymnastics Federation said on Friday that officials, including Russian and Belarusian athletes or judges, would not be allowed to compete indefinitely.

The World Curling Federation has banned Russia from its championship for the rest of the season.

Both games had earlier canceled events scheduled in Russia.

International sports organizers have stepped in to respond to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which began shortly after the end of the Beijing Olympics.

The Paralympics began without Russians or Belarusians on Friday when other athletes threatened to boycott them instead of competing against them. Russia has also been banned from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Most of the major sporting events to be held in Russia have been pulled.

The World Curling Federation has already announced plans to move its European Championships from Perm, Russia. Friday’s announcement bans the Russian team from this year’s men’s, women’s, senior, junior, wheelchair and mixed doubles world championships.

The Gymnastics Federation has already canceled all World Cup and World Challenge Cup events scheduled for Russia and Belarus, close allies of Russia where troops were deployed before the invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The new decision bans their athletes from upcoming events.

The French Soccer League has decided to suspend its league coverage in Russia with broadcaster Match TV on Friday.