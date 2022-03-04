Sports

Russia-Ukraine war: Gymnastics, curling add Russian athletes to sports bans

Russia has been banned from international gymnastics and curling events in response to the Ukraine invasion.

The International Gymnastics Federation said on Friday that officials, including Russian and Belarusian athletes or judges, would not be allowed to compete indefinitely.

The World Curling Federation has banned Russia from its championship for the rest of the season.

Both games had earlier canceled events scheduled in Russia.

Read the text "The glory of Ukraine" The Russian cross-country national team is seen next to the trailer in Holmenkollen. Near Oslo, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. In Norway, Russian cross-country skiers, who have won 11 medals at the Beijing Olympics, were returning home after being eliminated from the competition by the International Ski Federation, known as FIS.

“Glory to Ukraine” can be seen next to the trailer of the Russian cross-country national team in Holmenkollen. Near Oslo, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. In Norway, Russian cross-country skiers, who have won 11 medals at the Beijing Olympics, were returning home after being eliminated from the competition by the International Ski Federation, known as FIS.
(Torstain Bowie / NTB ScanPix via AP)

International sports organizers have stepped in to respond to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, which began shortly after the end of the Beijing Olympics.

The Paralympics began without Russians or Belarusians on Friday when other athletes threatened to boycott them instead of competing against them. Russia has also been banned from the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Most of the major sporting events to be held in Russia have been pulled.

The World Curling Federation has already announced plans to move its European Championships from Perm, Russia. Friday’s announcement bans the Russian team from this year’s men’s, women’s, senior, junior, wheelchair and mixed doubles world championships.

The Gymnastics Federation has already canceled all World Cup and World Challenge Cup events scheduled for Russia and Belarus, close allies of Russia where troops were deployed before the invasion of neighboring Ukraine. The new decision bans their athletes from upcoming events.

The French Soccer League has decided to suspend its league coverage in Russia with broadcaster Match TV on Friday.

