World

Russia-Ukraine war: Knowledge of communist history will help Americans understand invasion, expert says

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-Ukraine war: Knowledge of communist history will help Americans understand invasion, expert says
Written by admin
Russia-Ukraine war: Knowledge of communist history will help Americans understand invasion, expert says

Russia-Ukraine war: Knowledge of communist history will help Americans understand invasion, expert says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

To understand the Russia-Ukraine war, one must understand the history of communism – and more specifically, Russian communism.

According to Andrew Bremberg, president of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC) and former U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

“Young Americans know very little, and often nothing, of Joseph Stalin – the brutal leader of the USSR who took power after Lenin and took his crimes under communism and really raised them,” Bremberg said. “I don’t think people know anything about Holdomor, which was Stalin’s planned famine in Ukraine at a time when more than 10 million people died.”

The Soviet premier in 1949 was Joseph Stalin (1879-1953). (Keystone / Getty Images)

The Soviet premier in 1949 was Joseph Stalin (1879-1953). (Keystone / Getty Images)

Socialism and communism were “extremely prevalent” during the Holodomore period, known as the Great Famine, when Westerners were suffering from the Great Depression in the early 1930s, Bremberg explained.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“It’s a terrible chapter in 20th century human history, and the vast majority of young Americans really don’t know anything. [it]. Knowing only one truth, I believe, can really change the way a person understands communism, “he said.” And, to be honest, I think it affects the way people understand the invasion and crisis in Ukraine. “

During the famine of man-made Holodomo in Ukraine in 1934, two peasant women were collecting fallen grain on a communal farm near Belgorod. (Daily Express / Halton Archive / Getty Images)

During the famine of man-made Holodomo in Ukraine in 1934, two peasant women were collecting fallen grain on a communal farm near Belgorod. (Daily Express / Halton Archive / Getty Images)

The VOC aims to “remember the more than 100 million victims of communism around the world” and “pursue the freedom of those who are still living under totalitarian rule.”

READ Also  Doyle Hamm, Who Survived a Bungled Execution, Dies in Prison at 64

Foundation Has published a report Last year saw a growing number of young Americans unaware that nearly 100 million people had been killed by Communist parties in power in the last century, and many did not know that the Chinese Communist Party was responsible for more deaths than Nazi Germany.

Ukraine Crisis: The Organization of the Victims of Communism calls Russia’s aggression ‘illegal’ and ‘calls for an awakening’

Although Russia is a socialist country today, Bremberg argues that it is being run by a “dictator” and former KGB leader, President Vladimir Putin, who is trying to “legitimize and restore the image of Joseph Stalin – especially as a person – and the Soviet Empire.” “

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters Tokyo to address the 2020 Paralympic medalists during a meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, on September 13, 2021. (Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters Tokyo to address the 2020 Paralympic medalists during a meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, on September 13, 2021. (Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

“Putin knows the history of communism in the 20th century, and if we don’t, we’re at a significant disadvantage in not understanding what is happening, why it is happening, and … the important historical context for what is happening,” the former UN ambassador said.

Blinken says Putin’s statement on nuclear threat is ‘heightened irresponsibility’

Before Putin invaded Ukraine, Bremberg traveled to Europe to meet with the heads of state of Romania, Poland and Hungary to discuss their respective histories of countries fighting communism in an effort to “build relations” with those countries and to tell their stories better here in the United States.

VOC has been building a museum dedicated to victims of communism from more than 40 countries in Washington, DC since 1917, and will open in May.

Since the start of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, however, the tone of Bremburg’s conversations with foreign leaders has changed. Officials are reflecting their own country’s war against Russia and communism as Ukraine has come under fire from Putin.

READ Also  NYC crime: Man stabbed in thigh on Brooklyn-bound L train; Police searching for suspect

A century ago, the Red Army invaded Poland with the intention of occupying Central Europe, and Polish citizens helped protect the country’s capital, Warsaw, during the invasion, a reminder that Ukrainians today defend Kiev.

In 1956, the Hungarian people helped defend Budapest when Russia tried to invade during the Hungarian Revolution.

“We can see and see many parallels to what we see in Ukraine today,” Bremberg said, referring to the previous war in Central Europe against the Soviets.

Russia is conducting exercises with nuclear submarines and land-based missiles

Much of Europe’s dialogue on the Ukraine crisis is drawing positive light on Ukraine and its citizens, and the same thing is happening in the United States.

Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted on staying in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, as Russian missiles hit the city and a military convoy is slowly advancing towards the center of the capital, despite offers to help remove him from the United States.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sided with other government officials in a video posted on social media on Friday, vowing to protect the country from Russian aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sided with other government officials in a video posted on social media on Friday, vowing to protect the country from Russian aggression.
(Armed Forces of Ukraine)

In Russia, citizens risked arrest for protesting Putin’s war against Ukraine – something that did not happen during the Cold War, according to Bremberg.

“It’s hopeful, inspiring that thousands of Russians are protesting this war, and that it probably never happened under the previous communist regime,” he explained. “[B]One difference is, obviously, I think the government probably cared for or feared a popular coup, where I fear Putin wouldn’t do it today. “

He said he feared Putin would be “so isolated and isolated from the Russian people” that “no matter how they protest,” the effects of the sanctions would be “Russia isolated from the rest of the world.” More significant on them than Putin and the Russian oligarchs, unless further restrictions such as travel options are personally directed at higher people.

READ Also  Italy Braces for Protests Over Country’s Covid Health Pass

#RussiaUkraine #war #Knowledge #communist #history #Americans #understand #invasion #expert

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment