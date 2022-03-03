Russia-Ukraine war: Knowledge of communist history will help Americans understand invasion, expert says



To understand the Russia-Ukraine war, one must understand the history of communism – and more specifically, Russian communism.

According to Andrew Bremberg, president of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC) and former U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

“Young Americans know very little, and often nothing, of Joseph Stalin – the brutal leader of the USSR who took power after Lenin and took his crimes under communism and really raised them,” Bremberg said. “I don’t think people know anything about Holdomor, which was Stalin’s planned famine in Ukraine at a time when more than 10 million people died.”

Socialism and communism were “extremely prevalent” during the Holodomore period, known as the Great Famine, when Westerners were suffering from the Great Depression in the early 1930s, Bremberg explained.

“It’s a terrible chapter in 20th century human history, and the vast majority of young Americans really don’t know anything. [it]. Knowing only one truth, I believe, can really change the way a person understands communism, “he said.” And, to be honest, I think it affects the way people understand the invasion and crisis in Ukraine. “

The VOC aims to “remember the more than 100 million victims of communism around the world” and “pursue the freedom of those who are still living under totalitarian rule.”

Foundation Has published a report Last year saw a growing number of young Americans unaware that nearly 100 million people had been killed by Communist parties in power in the last century, and many did not know that the Chinese Communist Party was responsible for more deaths than Nazi Germany.

Although Russia is a socialist country today, Bremberg argues that it is being run by a “dictator” and former KGB leader, President Vladimir Putin, who is trying to “legitimize and restore the image of Joseph Stalin – especially as a person – and the Soviet Empire.” “

“Putin knows the history of communism in the 20th century, and if we don’t, we’re at a significant disadvantage in not understanding what is happening, why it is happening, and … the important historical context for what is happening,” the former UN ambassador said.

Before Putin invaded Ukraine, Bremberg traveled to Europe to meet with the heads of state of Romania, Poland and Hungary to discuss their respective histories of countries fighting communism in an effort to “build relations” with those countries and to tell their stories better here in the United States.

VOC has been building a museum dedicated to victims of communism from more than 40 countries in Washington, DC since 1917, and will open in May.

Since the start of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, however, the tone of Bremburg’s conversations with foreign leaders has changed. Officials are reflecting their own country’s war against Russia and communism as Ukraine has come under fire from Putin.

A century ago, the Red Army invaded Poland with the intention of occupying Central Europe, and Polish citizens helped protect the country’s capital, Warsaw, during the invasion, a reminder that Ukrainians today defend Kiev.

In 1956, the Hungarian people helped defend Budapest when Russia tried to invade during the Hungarian Revolution.

“We can see and see many parallels to what we see in Ukraine today,” Bremberg said, referring to the previous war in Central Europe against the Soviets.

Much of Europe’s dialogue on the Ukraine crisis is drawing positive light on Ukraine and its citizens, and the same thing is happening in the United States.

Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky has insisted on staying in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, as Russian missiles hit the city and a military convoy is slowly advancing towards the center of the capital, despite offers to help remove him from the United States.

In Russia, citizens risked arrest for protesting Putin’s war against Ukraine – something that did not happen during the Cold War, according to Bremberg.

“It’s hopeful, inspiring that thousands of Russians are protesting this war, and that it probably never happened under the previous communist regime,” he explained. “[B]One difference is, obviously, I think the government probably cared for or feared a popular coup, where I fear Putin wouldn’t do it today. “

He said he feared Putin would be “so isolated and isolated from the Russian people” that “no matter how they protest,” the effects of the sanctions would be “Russia isolated from the rest of the world.” More significant on them than Putin and the Russian oligarchs, unless further restrictions such as travel options are personally directed at higher people.