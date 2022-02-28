World

Russia Ukraine War Live: Emergency special session in UNGA on behalf of UNSC between Russia and Ukraine, know India’s stand

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia Ukraine War Live: Emergency special session in UNGA on behalf of UNSC between Russia and Ukraine, know India’s stand
Written by admin
Russia Ukraine War Live: Emergency special session in UNGA on behalf of UNSC between Russia and Ukraine, know India’s stand

Russia Ukraine War Live: Emergency special session in UNGA on behalf of UNSC between Russia and Ukraine, know India’s stand

Russia Ukraine War Live: Emergency special session in UNGA on behalf of UNSC between Russia and Ukraine, know India’s stand

The United Nations Security Council has decided to convene an emergency special session at the UNGA amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. Let us tell you that out of its 15 member countries, except Russia, 11 countries voted in favor of convening this session. On the other hand, talking about India’s stand, India and the United Arab Emirates did not participate in the voting for this.

It is worth noting that this session will be held in New York on February 28 at 10 am according to Indian time. At the same time, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said, “The way the conflict is going on across the border has affected the evacuation efforts of our people. Keeping in view the circumstances, we have decided to recuse ourselves from voting for this session.”

The post Russia Ukraine War Live: Emergency special session on behalf of UNSC between Russia and Ukraine at UNGA, Know India’s stand appeared first on Jansatta.

#Russia #Ukraine #War #Live #Emergency #special #session #UNGA #behalf #UNSC #Russia #Ukraine #Indias #stand

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  How counties are recording at-home testing results

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment