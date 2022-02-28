Russia Ukraine War Live: Emergency special session in UNGA on behalf of UNSC between Russia and Ukraine, know India’s stand

The United Nations Security Council has decided to convene an emergency special session at the UNGA amid the war between Russia and Ukraine. Let us tell you that out of its 15 member countries, except Russia, 11 countries voted in favor of convening this session. On the other hand, talking about India’s stand, India and the United Arab Emirates did not participate in the voting for this.

It is worth noting that this session will be held in New York on February 28 at 10 am according to Indian time. At the same time, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said, “The way the conflict is going on across the border has affected the evacuation efforts of our people. Keeping in view the circumstances, we have decided to recuse ourselves from voting for this session.”

The post Russia Ukraine War Live: Emergency special session on behalf of UNSC between Russia and Ukraine at UNGA, Know India’s stand appeared first on Jansatta.

