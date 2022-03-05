Russia Ukraine War Live: I do not bite so why are so feared asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Vladimir Putin – Russia Ukraine Crisis: Ukrainian presidential claim

Russia Ukraine Crisis: The Russian army has agreed on a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine from Saturday (March 5, 2022), so that civilians trapped there can be evacuated.

Russia Ukraine Crisis: Troubled Ukraine has claimed that the Russian military is not properly following the ceasefire. She is continuously firing at Mariopal. In such a situation, due to security reasons, the work of evacuating people safely cannot be done. This work will be done the next day i.e. on March 6.

Earlier, President Zelensky of troubled Ukraine has made a big claim in the midst of Russia’s war. He has said that Ukraine and its people are not going to give up. Ukrainian citizens are fighting for the country, while 10,000 Russian soldiers have been killed so far. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is not just an attack on one country. It is an attack on Europe and global peace.

Russian media have said Russia has announced a temporary ceasefire to evacuate people from war-torn areas. According to the information, ceasefire has been declared today (local time) from 9 am to 4 pm. At the same time, France has said that it will work to secure Ukraine’s nuclear plants.

On the other hand, an attempt has been made to attack near Rashtrapati Bhavan in Ukraine. According to the report of English news channel India Today, the missile was fired near the residence of President Zelensky (Rashtrapati Bhavan). Since the anti-missile system was active around there, it was destroyed.

Meanwhile, several explosions are reported in Kyiv, while ground fighting has intensified in Sumi. At the same time, Mariopol has also been surrounded. It is being said that the third round of talks is possible till Sunday. Earlier, the first round of talks were held on 28 February and the second round on 3 March, which were inconclusive.

