Russia-Ukraine war: Olympian Stanislav Horuna joins Ukrainian military effort, asks for support amid invasion



Olympics Bronze medalist Stanislav Horuna celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, asking for help as Russia continued its offensive in Ukraine almost a week after it launched its offensive.

Horuna, who represented her country at the men’s karate kumite event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, joined the Ukrainian army and used her social media platform to draw attention to the Russian invasion led by President Vladimir Putin.

“Hello my friends. It’s early March, and today is my birthday,” Horuna said in a video posted on Instagram. “Better if you just want to give me a birthday present [to] Send [that money] Mention Ukraine as a grant to support the Ukrainian army and on your social media. “

“Thank you. Stand with Ukraine,” he said in full military uniform.

Horuna uses her social media to show the harsh reality of the war in Ukraine. He posted on Tuesday a caption that looked like the wreckage of a Russian military vehicle, “We will fight. We will kill every occupier who attacks.” Yahoo Sports .

On Wednesday, he posted a video of Ukrainian citizens on his Instagram story who were seen making Molotov cocktails. There were even images of helping children.

“This is Ukraine! We are united and helping each other,” he wrote. “Even if we have to make bombs.”

Other Ukrainian athletes have joined the military effort, in particular Boxing Champion Vladimir Klitsko and Vitaly Klitsko, the mayor of Kiev.