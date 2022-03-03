Sports

Russia-Ukraine war: Olympian Stanislav Horuna joins Ukrainian military effort, asks for support amid invasion

1 day ago
Russia-Ukraine war: Olympian Stanislav Horuna joins Ukrainian military effort, asks for support amid invasion
Olympics Bronze medalist Stanislav Horuna celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday, asking for help as Russia continued its offensive in Ukraine almost a week after it launched its offensive.

Horuna, who represented her country at the men’s karate kumite event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, joined the Ukrainian army and used her social media platform to draw attention to the Russian invasion led by President Vladimir Putin.

Boxing legend Vladimir Klitschko appeals worldwide for help in Russia-Ukraine war: ‘No time to wait’

“Hello my friends. It’s early March, and today is my birthday,” Horuna said in a video posted on Instagram. “Better if you just want to give me a birthday present [to] Send [that money] Mention Ukraine as a grant to support the Ukrainian army and on your social media. “

Team Ukraine bronze medalist Stanislav Horuna poses with a bronze medal for men's karate kumite at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Nippon Budokan in August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Team Ukraine bronze medalist Stanislav Horuna poses with a bronze medal for men’s karate kumite at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Nippon Budokan in August 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
(Harry Howe / Getty Images)

“Thank you. Stand with Ukraine,” he said in full military uniform.

Horuna uses her social media to show the harsh reality of the war in Ukraine. He posted on Tuesday a caption that looked like the wreckage of a Russian military vehicle, “We will fight. We will kill every occupier who attacks.” Yahoo Sports.

Ukraine's Stanislav Horuna responds to his men's 75kg karate Group B match within 10 days of the second European Games on June 30, 2019, at the Chisvaka Arena in Minsk, Belarus.

Ukraine’s Stanislav Horuna responds to his men’s 75kg karate Group B match within 10 days of the second European Games on June 30, 2019, at the Chisvaka Arena in Minsk, Belarus.
(Francois Nell / Getty Images)

On Wednesday, he posted a video of Ukrainian citizens on his Instagram story who were seen making Molotov cocktails. There were even images of helping children.

“This is Ukraine! We are united and helping each other,” he wrote. “Even if we have to make bombs.”

Other Ukrainian athletes have joined the military effort, in particular Boxing Champion Vladimir Klitsko and Vitaly Klitsko, the mayor of Kiev.

Former Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitsko (right) greets a staff member after registering as a volunteer during a visit to a volunteer recruitment center in Kiev on February 2, 2022.

Former Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitsko (right) greets a staff member after registering as a volunteer during a visit to a volunteer recruitment center in Kiev on February 2, 2022.
(Via Xenia Savilov / AFP Getty Images)

“It is the love, the love for my city, my home, my family, my neighbors, my daughter that brought me here today. This month when he was enlisted Reserve Army of Ukraine.

