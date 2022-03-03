Russia-Ukraine war: Photos show devastation of attacks as invasion reaches eighth day



The Russia-Ukraine war is set to enter its eighth day on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin’s forces seize a strategic Ukrainian port and encircle another to isolate the country from the sea.

According to the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian representatives began on Thursday aimed at ending the deportation of more than 1 million refugees in neighboring Belarus.

Ukrainians in the country are still facing another terrible day. In Kiev, snow has given way to a cold, gray drizzle, as long lines have formed outside a few pharmacies and bakeries that remain open.

New shelling has been reported in the northern city of Chernihiv, where emergency officials say a Russian bomb blast near a residential area has killed at least 22 civilians. They warned that the death toll could rise if rescuers searched the wreckage. The mayor said he was struggling to provide safe passage for civilians.

Families fled with children on muddy and snowy roads east of Donetsk, while a military attack in the village of Yakovlevka, near the eastern city of Kharkiv, destroyed 30 houses, killed three and injured seven, and rescuers pulled 10 people from the rubble, according to emergency authorities.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media reports say Russian troops have entered the southern city of Ennoder, a major power plant on the Dnipropetrovsk River that is responsible for about one-fourth of the country’s electricity generation. It is the site of the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

The Russian military says it has control of Kherson and local Ukrainian officials have confirmed that forces have seized 280,000 local government headquarters in the Black Sea port, making it the first major city to fall since the offensive began a week ago.

Another strategic port in the Azov Sea, fierce fighting continues on the outskirts of Mariupol, plunging it into darkness, isolation and fear. Electricity and telephone services were largely cut off, and homes and shops faced food and water shortages. Doctors did not know where to take the injured as there was no phone connection.

