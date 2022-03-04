World

Russia-Ukraine war: photos show devastation on 9th day of invasion

11 hours ago
President Vladimir Putin’s military continues to wreak havoc on Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Extends its ninth day.

Russian forces fired on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, sparking a fire that was extinguished overnight, in a fierce battle for control of the city of Enerhoda.

The Norwegian prime minister has called the attack on the plant, which supplies 25% of Ukraine’s energy, “consistent with insanity.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

After facing stiff resistance from Ukrainian fighters, Russia began indiscriminate bombing of civilian targets. The Russians are believed to have occupied the strategic port city of Kherson, the first major population center to fall.

Created March 2, 2022, this map shows the Russian-controlled areas of southern Ukraine.

Created March 2, 2022, this map shows the Russian-controlled areas of southern Ukraine.
(Gadget Clock)

Fierce fighting outside Mariupol knocked out the city’s electricity, heat and water systems, and artillery continued to strike Kiev.

Officials say more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began on February 24, half of them children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

