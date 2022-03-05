Russia-Ukraine war: Photos show harsh realities of Ukrainians under siege



The powerful picture reveals the heartbreaking reality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported 351 confirmed civilian deaths and the Geneva-based office said another 707 civilians were injured between midnight and Friday, February 24.

Ukrainian officials have presented a much higher number.

Russia said Wednesday that 498 of its troops had been killed and had not updated the number since.

Now, on the tenth day of the conflict, 1.4 million people are reported to have fled the country.

The United Nations estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million in neighboring countries will need humanitarian assistance in the coming months.

Speaking on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his country would consider the declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as part of the war there, accusing Ukraine of sabotaging a ceasefire in two cities to evacuate civilians and even the Ukrainian leadership. Claims to be questioning the future.

According to The New York Times, Putin also said that Western sanctions imposed on his country were “like a declaration of war.”

Recent images have highlighted the humanitarian value of the Russian aggression.

In Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, Mayor Vadim Boychenko said thousands of people had gathered for a safe passage from the city when the shelling began.

Reuters reported Friday that Boychenko said his city was without water, heat and electricity – and running out of food.

A photo from Mariupol Hospital shows parents mourning the death of their 18-month-old son.

In the north, fighting is raging around the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Black smoke surrounds firefighters working to extinguish a fire after a fire at a damaged logistics center.

Photographers captured the devastation in the village of Bushev, about 40 kilometers west of Kiev.

A 40-mile Russian convoy has stalled about 20 miles outside the city and residents are ready for the impact.

At Kiev’s train station – many of those leaving the city are women and children, as Ukrainian men are instructed to stay and fight.

In the towns of Bucha and Irpin, crowds gathered under the collapsed bridge, Ukrainian soldiers carrying children as they crossed the Irpin River.

In a phone call on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a “desperate appeal” to U.S. senators, urging Eastern Europeans to provide Russian-made aircraft to help his country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that “I will do my best to help the administration facilitate their transfer.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.