Russia-Ukraine war: Photos show harsh realities of Ukrainians under siege

The powerful picture reveals the heartbreaking reality of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported 351 confirmed civilian deaths and the Geneva-based office said another 707 civilians were injured between midnight and Friday, February 24.

The White House says Kovid-19 means “empty” because it is linked to Ukraine’s approval of aid.

Ukrainian officials have presented a much higher number.

Marina Yatsko and her boyfriend Fedor comfort each other after their 18-month-old son Kirill died in a shelling at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

(AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

Russia said Wednesday that 498 of its troops had been killed and had not updated the number since.

Now, on the tenth day of the conflict, 1.4 million people are reported to have fled the country.

On Saturday, March 5, 2022, a semi-conscious woman meets Ukrainian soldiers after crossing the Irpin River while fleeing the city on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

The United Nations estimates that 12 million people in Ukraine and 4 million in neighboring countries will need humanitarian assistance in the coming months.

Speaking on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that his country would consider the declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as part of the war there, accusing Ukraine of sabotaging a ceasefire in two cities to evacuate civilians and even the Ukrainian leadership. Claims to be questioning the future.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistics center following the shootings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on crowded cities, which Ukraine's leader has called a shameless propaganda campaign.

(AP Photo / Ephraim Lukatsky)

According to The New York Times, Putin also said that Western sanctions imposed on his country were “like a declaration of war.”

Recent images have highlighted the humanitarian value of the Russian aggression.

Natalie Sevrikova responds to a rocket attack on her home in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, February 25, 2022.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

In Mariupol, a strategic port in the southeast, Mayor Vadim Boychenko said thousands of people had gathered for a safe passage from the city when the shelling began.

Putin’s alleged war crimes: What is the ICC investigating?

Stanislav, 40, kisses his wife Anna, 35, on the train to Lviv when they arrive at Kiev Station, Ukraine, on Thursday, March 3. Saying goodbye to 2022. Stanislav is standing to fight while his family is leaving the country for asylum in a neighboring country.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

Reuters reported Friday that Boychenko said his city was without water, heat and electricity – and running out of food.

A photo from Mariupol Hospital shows parents mourning the death of their 18-month-old son.

Ukrainians crowd under a dilapidated bridge as they try to escape across the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

In the north, fighting is raging around the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

Black smoke surrounds firefighters working to extinguish a fire after a fire at a damaged logistics center.

A Ukrainian worker holds a child while crossing the Irpin River, holding an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed in a Russian airstrike, helping people flee the city of Irpin, Ukraine, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The fire quickly broke out on Saturday to evacuate residents from two Ukrainian cities as Ukrainian officials said Russia had stopped evacuating civilians just hours after the announcement of the agreement.

(AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda)

Photographers captured the devastation in the village of Bushev, about 40 kilometers west of Kiev.

A 40-mile Russian convoy has stalled about 20 miles outside the city and residents are ready for the impact.

People left the town of Bucha, near Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

(AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)

At Kiev’s train station – many of those leaving the city are women and children, as Ukrainian men are instructed to stay and fight.

In the towns of Bucha and Irpin, crowds gathered under the collapsed bridge, Ukrainian soldiers carrying children as they crossed the Irpin River.

Alexander, 41, holds the palm of his hand against the window as he bids farewell to his daughter Anna, 5, on the train to Lviv at Kyiv station in Ukraine, Friday, March 4. 2022. Alexander had to stay behind to fight in the war when his family left the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country.

(AP Photo / Emilio Morenatti)

In a phone call on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a “desperate appeal” to U.S. senators, urging Eastern Europeans to provide Russian-made aircraft to help his country.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that “I will do my best to help the administration facilitate their transfer.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

