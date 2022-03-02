Russia-Ukraine war photos, videos show devastation as Putin regimes amps up violence in urban areas



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kharkiv’s largest city has been hit by relentless shelling for the seventh day in a row since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Wednesday.

Airstrikes continued in Ukraine’s overcrowded urban areas, even as Moscow said it would be ready to resume talks aimed at ending a new destructive war in Europe.

In Kharkiv, with a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region’s administrative building in Independence Square was thought to be a missile.

Russia launches biggest air strike on Ukraine: Live Update

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Kharkiv, located in another large building in the square, had been destroyed. The attack on the square – the nucleus of public life in the city – was seen by many Ukrainians as shameless evidence that the Russian attack was not merely aimed at hitting military targets.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowd of mourners. Inside a building, pieces of plaster were scattered and the doors were across the hallway.

On the seventh day of the war, Russian forces continued to hammer through major Ukrainian cities

According to Ukraine’s state emergency services, a Russian attack also damaged Kharkiv’s regional police and intelligence headquarters. It is learned that three persons were injured in the incident.

According to the Associated Press, according to videos and photos released by the emergency services, the strike blew up the roof of the police building and set fire to the upper floors, and fragments of the five-story building spread to the surrounding streets.

The Washington Post reported that there was also a terrible fire in Kharviv to drive out the Russian “sabotage and recurrence group” from a military hospital.

As President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles slowly made its way to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, west of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government. It is feared that there was a bid to overthrow and establish a Kremlin-friendly regime.

Another Russian airstrike struck a residential area in the town of Zaitomi.

Ukraine’s emergency services say Tuesday’s strike killed at least two people, burned three homes and smashed the windows of a nearby hospital. About 85 miles west of Kiev, Zaitomir is home to the elite 95th Air Assault Brigade, which could be the target.

So far, at least 500 people have been killed and 136 confirmed dead.

About 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the UN refugee agency has warned that the number could soon cross the 1 million mark. Countless others have taken refuge under the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.