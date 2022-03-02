World

Russia-Ukraine war photos, videos show devastation as Putin regimes amps up violence in urban areas

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russia-Ukraine war photos, videos show devastation as Putin regimes amps up violence in urban areas
Written by admin
Russia-Ukraine war photos, videos show devastation as Putin regimes amps up violence in urban areas

Russia-Ukraine war photos, videos show devastation as Putin regimes amps up violence in urban areas

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kharkiv’s largest city has been hit by relentless shelling for the seventh day in a row since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Wednesday.

Airstrikes continued in Ukraine’s overcrowded urban areas, even as Moscow said it would be ready to resume talks aimed at ending a new destructive war in Europe.

In Kharkiv, with a population of about 1.5 million, at least six people were killed when the region’s administrative building in Independence Square was thought to be a missile.

Russia launches biggest air strike on Ukraine: Live Update

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Kharkiv, located in another large building in the square, had been destroyed. The attack on the square – the nucleus of public life in the city – was seen by many Ukrainians as shameless evidence that the Russian attack was not merely aimed at hitting military targets.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a crowd of mourners. Inside a building, pieces of plaster were scattered and the doors were across the hallway.

On the seventh day of the war, Russian forces continued to hammer through major Ukrainian cities

According to Ukraine’s state emergency services, a Russian attack also damaged Kharkiv’s regional police and intelligence headquarters. It is learned that three persons were injured in the incident.

According to the Associated Press, according to videos and photos released by the emergency services, the strike blew up the roof of the police building and set fire to the upper floors, and fragments of the five-story building spread to the surrounding streets.

READ Also  Erin Jackson Is First Black Woman to Medal in Speedskating — and It Was Gold – Gadget Clock

The Washington Post reported that there was also a terrible fire in Kharviv to drive out the Russian “sabotage and recurrence group” from a military hospital.

As President Biden delivered his first State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, a 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles slowly made its way to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, west of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government. It is feared that there was a bid to overthrow and establish a Kremlin-friendly regime.

Another Russian airstrike struck a residential area in the town of Zaitomi.

Ukraine’s emergency services say Tuesday’s strike killed at least two people, burned three homes and smashed the windows of a nearby hospital. About 85 miles west of Kiev, Zaitomir is home to the elite 95th Air Assault Brigade, which could be the target.

So far, at least 500 people have been killed and 136 confirmed dead.

About 874,000 people have fled Ukraine and the UN refugee agency has warned that the number could soon cross the 1 million mark. Countless others have taken refuge under the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#RussiaUkraine #war #photos #videos #show #devastation #Putin #regimes #amps #violence #urban #areas

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  The Coronavirus Attacks Fat Tissue, Scientists Find

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment