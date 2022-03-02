Russia-Ukraine war puts pause on Ukrainian orphan adoptions



Just as the Russian war has separated loved ones on the Ukrainian border, it has also shattered family dreams for Ukrainian orphans. For optimistic parents, the Eastern European crisis has thwarted adoption ambitions.

Jennifer and Matthew Ruff planned to formally welcome a boy from Ukraine into their family in mid-March or in April. Although the Maryland couple has no legal rights over the teenager, she has already become a beloved child. They have hosted the boy in Maryland before and talk to him every day.

Jennifer Ruff said, “We were supposed to go to court in about a month and then hopefully get another chance to bring her back to the country in another 30 days. But since everything has been stopped, all adoption and activities have been suspended,” , Adoptive mother.

Together, the couple fought over how to comfort and protect their distant child.

“She’s scared. The kids are really scared. They don’t have parents with them,” Ruff added. “It’s the worst feeling that soon a parent will feel so helpless. Feeling we have ‘Run out of gas’ emotionally.

It is similarly heartbreaking for hundreds of families in the same situation. Host Orphans Worldwide is a non-profit that partners with more than a dozen orphanages in Ukraine. The organization connects children with families across the United States, a process that gives children the experience of spending summer or winter in a loving family. Eighty percent of families eventually adopt these children permanently.

That’s what happened to a couple in Maine. Tracy Blake-Bell and Nat Bell hosted two Ukrainian boys in 2020 and 2021. They planned to finalize the adoption papers within the next month

“It’s a slow process, and I respect the fact that we’re trying to limit human trafficking. I mean we’re really trying to do that. But some processes are really slow and I want it to be more logical and accelerated , Says adoptive mother Tracy Blake-Bell.

Bell has two biological sons. The couple hoped their family of four would legally expand to a family of six this spring. The timeline they had in mind last week now seems unimaginable. Jill said she talks to the boys every day about their fears and the growing shortage of food in the orphanage.

Blake-Bell added, “My youngest son asked today why no one is helping them, and I don’t know what to say.” “I don’t know if the adoption is on the table anymore. But take them somewhere safe so they’re not in immediate danger, and then we can try from there.”

The adoptive parents living in this nightmare say they are calling every possible politician, asking them to lead the rescue effort.

“Can our elected officials support and help us? Can they make it happen and be creative?” Ruff asked.

“We need lobbying officials to do that. I was talking to our local congressman about this yesterday. Hopefully we can get the kids out of there, and then we need help speeding up our paperwork,” added Jill Krenzer, a volunteer and Public relations. Spokesman for the global host Orphans.

Despite growing chaos and uncertainty, optimistic parents say the wave of support has taken them through their most powerless moments.

“There’s a lot of prayer, a lot of faith and hope, and an amazing community around us, and just working, and talking to other families in the same situation as us. You’ve got a lot of relief knowing you’re not alone,” Ruff said.