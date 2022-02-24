World

Russia-Ukraine war: Reps. Omar, Bush warn against ‘inhumane,’ ‘broad-based sanctions’

Members of the far left “SquadWarned against “inhumane” and “broad-based sanctions” Russia “The amount of combined punishment” against Russian citizens.

A number of progressive lawmakers have issued statements in support of President Biden seeking further approval of the Kremlin following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but have warned against sanctions that could affect the Russian people.

Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Min., Warned in a statement against the “broad-based sanctions” that “the amount of collective punishment” against the Russian people.

Biden announces more US troops in Germany, additional sanctions for Russian invasion: live update

“I support sanctions that target Putin, his oligarchs and the Russian military, and especially their offshore assets,” Omar said. “But I will continue to oppose broad-based sanctions that would amount to a collective punishment of the Russian population who did not choose it.”

“I am glad that the Biden administration has included humanitarian exemptions and general licenses in the first phase of the ban, but I am also aware that exemptions and licenses have never been sufficient to prevent indiscriminate human suffering,” he continued.

Omar also called for the payment of allowances to humanitarian organizations working in the authorized territories, including preparations to welcome the possible arrival of refugees fleeing the conflict.

Republican Corey Bush, D.M., has also warned against imposing tougher sanctions on Russia, instead calling on the United States to pursue diplomacy in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

“Putin’s murderous dictatorship is now killing people in a brutal and illegal aggression in Ukraine,” he said. “Now is the time for us to work with moral clarity. We must use every tool to save our lives and to promote diplomacy – not military escalation or inhumane sanctions.”

Biden on Thursday announced new, tougher sanctions.

“I am approving additional strong sanctions and new restrictions on what can be exported to Russia. This is going to impose serious costs on the Russian economy immediately and over time,” Biden said.

Not all progressives are explicitly calling on Biden to lift the ban. Sen. Barney Sanders, I-Vt., Called for tougher sanctions on Putin and Russian oligarchs and called for diplomacy, but did not say whether Biden should refrain from further sanctions against Russia.

Representative Jamal Bowman, DN.Y., called for de-escalation without specifically panning the idea of ​​specific restrictions. In fact, he said the Biden administration should “do everything possible to create the conditions for Russia to engage in diplomacy that would at least lead to an immediate ceasefire.”

On behalf of the GOP, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kai. “We are all together at the moment and we need to be together about what we should do,” he said while calling for tougher sanctions.

“But I do have some suggestions. Hold on to the sanctions all the time. Don’t lag behind. Every available tough approval has to be put to use and put into action now,” McConnell said. “There’s no such thing as a little aggression.”

The “squad” statement came ahead of President Biden’s announcement this week of further sanctions on Russia for attacking the Kremlin in Ukraine.

Biden’s speech saw the president take questions from the press – a rarity for him – but also characterized him as avoiding questions about whether he would approve of Putin.

Biden’s sanctions will not separate Russia from the Swift global banking system. Asked why he was not taking that extra step, Biden said his proposals were strong and that “the rest of Europe” did not want to separate Russia from Swift.

