Russia-Ukraine war: Russia destroyed Vinnytsia airport, Zelensky appealed to America, Russia said – talk will happen after surrender

11 hours ago
by admin

Ukraine: Russia destroyed Vinnytsia airport. The Russian army also opened fire on the Nuclear Research Center in Kharkiv.

Russian troops are wreaking havoc in Ukraine. On Sunday, Russia destroyed Vinnytsia Airport. Along with this, Putin’s army also opened fire on the Nuclear Research Center in Kharkiv. Ukraine says Russian forces fired rockets. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, fighting for survival, has made a passionate appeal to the US to reduce oil imports from Russia along with sending more fighter planes. He says that we are battling with death.

Ukrainian officials claimed on Saturday that Russian forces intensified bombings in Mariupol and were dropping powerful bombs on residential areas of Chernihiv, north of Kyiv. How fierce is the war that more than 1.5 million refugees have left Ukraine to seek refuge in neighboring countries after the Russian invasion. According to the United Nations, it is the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. In Poland alone, so far 9,22,000 refugees from Ukraine have crossed the border into the country.

The people of Ukraine are determined to defend themselves. Hundreds of men are seen queuing up to join the country’s military in the capital Kyiv. Ukraine’s government has issued an order banning men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country to ensure their availability for military work.

On the other hand, there is no effect on Russia. Putin says nothing will happen until Ukraine stops fighting. He warned that Ukraine’s country status was in danger. Describing Western sanctions as a declaration of war against Russia, he said the ceasefire was broken by terrorist incidents in the captured port city of Mariupol.

He lashed out at Western countries over sanctions being imposed to damage Russia’s economy and weaken its currency. Putin blamed Ukraine for disrupting the evacuation.


